Ready to unload that junker you drive? These cars sell fastest and slowest in Boise.

Car-search website iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 1.2 million new and used cars sold nationwide in January.

The snow’s finally gone, Boise. Feel free to wash your vehicle.

Now that you’re actually seeing that junker for the first time in 2021, are you ready to unload it? Buy a different ride?

If you’re shopping, it helps to know whether you have any negotiating leverage. A recent study from car-search website iSeeCars.com highlights the fastest- and slowest-selling vehicles nationwide.

The research also broke things down specifically for Boise, and those details were sent my way.

Analyzing more than 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January across America, iSeeCars.com says it took 46.2 days to sell the average new vehicle and 38.9 days to clear out the average used one.

For Boise cars listed on the massive search engine, it took a bit longer — at least for new cars: 70.1 days. (All these newcomers moving to Idaho already own sweet, expensive rides, right?) The average used vehicle in Boise took about the same as the national average: 38.4 days.

Which vehicles sell quickly in Idaho's capital? SUVs and pickups, of course. And, um, that used-car hotcake, the Nissan Altima. (Oof, I actually owned one years ago.)





▪ Boise’s fastest-selling new vehicles: Jeep Gladiator (33.8 days), Ford Ranger (38.7), Hyundai Palisade (39.7), Ford F-150 (42.4) and Ford Explorer (45).

▪ Boise’s fastest-selling used vehicles: Nissan Altima (18.8 days), Jeep Cherokee (21.7), Ram 1500 (31.3), Toyota Highlander (33.5) and Honda Pilot (34.2).

What about the vehicles nobody in Boise wants? At least for the price asked?

Yes, iSeeCars.com sliced and diced that, too. And let’s put it this way: If you’re cruising the Connector in a new Hyundai, you are in danger of officially being lame in Idaho’s capital city. (Then again, I drive an ancient F-150 probably worth less than my bicycle. So ignore me.)

▪ Boise’s slowest-selling new vehicles: Hyundai Tucson (174.9 days), Hyundai Santa Fe (103.7), Ram 1500 Classic (97), Honda CR-V (69.1) and Ram 1500 (69.1).

▪ Boise’s slowest-selling used vehicles: Honda Accord (58.1 days), Ford Escape (54.8), Ford Edge (46.1), Ford Explorer (44.8) and Honda CR-V (42.3).

The Chevrolet Corvette is the fastest-selling new car nationally, at an average price of just under $85,000. It also is the third-fastest used seller. However, 14 of the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles were SUVs.

The quickest movers among used cars were primarily “expensive cars including mainstream and luxury SUVs as well as sports cars,” according to the study. The Hyundai Palisade led the pack.

The average price of all new vehicles sold was $37,157. All used ones? $26,146.

“Many of these fastest-selling vehicles are luxury vehicles and expensive SUVs, which suggests that most of the consumers who are buying new cars can afford these price points and aren’t experiencing a negative financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in the study.

Maybe your old scrap heap doesn’t look so bad after all, right?