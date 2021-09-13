Billionaire’s firm wants to build 8-story hotel next to historic downtown building

One of Boise’s oldest pieces of architecture could soon get a new addition to its property.

A developer submitted plans this week for an eight-story boutique hotel on the parking lot of The Owyhee apartments on on the corner of 11th and Grove streets. The 102,900-square-foot building would be 103 feet tall.

The proposal comes from Hendricks Commercial Properties, a Wisconsin development company owned by billionaire Diane Hendricks. It would be operated by Hendricks’ Geronimo Hospitality Group.

A rendering depicts how the Hotel Renegade would look at dusk from the corner of Grove and 11th streets. CSHQA

Dubbed Hotel Renegade, the hotel’s name is a nod to the companies’ values, CEO Rob Gerbitz says.

“It ties into who we are, Hendricks and Geronimo,” Gerbitz said in a phone interview. “We like to do exciting things. We try to do things that are a little different in the market and tie it into the history of the city. ... It plays into our ultimate objective as a company. We make an impact on the communities we are in by stimulating growth, creating jobs and honoring history.”

Hotel Renegade’s design is intended to play off and compliment The Owyhee. Built in 1910, The Owyhee was a hotel for much of its life before being renovated into apartments by Los Angeles developer LocalConstruct (now Roundhouse) and Boise developer Clay Carley in 2013. The building was sold to Hendricks in 2019.

The Owyhee, the former iconic Downtown Boise hotel, reopened in 2014, after renovations. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Gerbitz wants Hotel Renegade to have a historic feel similar to The Owyhee’s and the neighborhood’s.

The exterior would include traditional brick detailing on the higher levels, bay windows and cornice features. Along the first two levels, the building would use high, stacked sandstone-rock veneer and stone-tile accents. The “use of warm colors, rich materials, and corner balconies” would provide “a welcoming presence with a traditional charm,” according to company’s development documents.

The ground floor would contain a Hendricks-owned restaurant, bar and hotel lobby. The second floor would be mostly large meeting rooms, a wellness center and fitness room. The top floor would have a ballroom with access to a rooftop bar and patio. The floors in between would contain 124 guest rooms.

“The exterior façade treatment of the building utilizes a marriage of traditional and modern building materials to provide a structure that respects the historic nature of the adjacent neighborhood,” state the Hotel Renegade application.

While known for its trendy hotels in other states, Hendricks is better known locally for its developments in BoDo, Boise’s downtown commercial district. In 2017, the company bought the three buildings that make up BoDo for $25 million. The company is preparing to open the Warehouse Food Hall at 370 S. 8th St. next year.

Hotel Renegade has been a long time in the making.

“We’ve been analyzing for a hotel like this in Boise for probably three, four, maybe five years,” Gerbitz said. “We’re just excited about hopefully bringing a product that Boise will like, a product we can be proud of and they can be too.”

Gerbitz did not disclose room rates. Rooms at the Inn at 500 Capitol, another new boutique hotel, go for between $200 to $300 a night.

Gerbitz hopes to begin construction in early 2022. The Boise Design Review Committee plans to hold a public hearing on the Hotel Renegade at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at City Hall.

Sally Krutzig covers Treasure Valley growth and development. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Krutzig at skrutzig@idahostatesman.com.