Micron gets tough with workers: Get vaccinated within 10 weeks, or you’re out of a job

Micron Technology workers and contractors will soon be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Boise company announced Friday that after Nov. 15, all employees who are not fully vaccinated will “no longer be permitted to work for Micron,” and only contractors who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to work in company buildings.

The only exceptions are for religious or disability reasons, and exemptions must be approved by the company.

The announcement toughens a policy announced last month that unvaccinated workers could undergo weekly COVID-19 testing as an alternative to vaccination. Micron said then that vaccinations would be required only for employees working in Micron buildings, not remotely.

Two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic was declared in Idaho in March 2020, Micron Technology was using thermal temperature scanning to test the temperature of employees, vendors and visitors. Now the company will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and contractors in the U.S. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

“Micron believes that vaccination is the single best defense against COVID-19,” the company said. “The rise of the Delta variant is a reminder that the longer COVID-19 is allowed to spread, the higher the likelihood that other, potentially more dangerous variants could emerge.”

Micron joins a long list of companies requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. They include Delta Airlines, Facebook, Google, Citigroup, CVS Health, Ford, Microsoft, Tyson Foods and Twitter.

But it is believed to be the first big publicly traded company based in Idaho to impose mandatory vaccinations on all employees, as President Joe Biden has urged employers to do.

In Idaho, Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, St. Luke’s Medical Center and Primary Health Group have required health care workers to get the vaccine.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine first became widely available in the U.S., Micron has provided its workers with paid leave for up to two days per vaccine shot in case they experience side effects that would affect their work.

The company has opened a clinic at its Boise headquarters, 8000 S. Federal Way, for COVID-19 vaccinations. The vaccines can be obtained by anyone whether they work for Micron or not.

Micron has 40,000 employees worldwide, including 6,300 at its Boise headquarters.

“As vaccines become more readily available in other Micron locations worldwide, we anticipate requiring vaccination where allowed by local law,” Micron said.

