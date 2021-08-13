Boise’s Micron will require COVID vaccinations or tests for new hires, in-office workers

If you haven’t got the shot yet, Micron employees, your company is going to make you get it or undergo mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing. Here, a Pfizer vaccine is prepared during a clinic. jwalker@fresnobee.com

One of Idaho’s largest employers wants its entire workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why, starting Monday, “all new hires in the U.S. will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to starting work at Micron,” the company told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email.

Current Micron Technology Inc. employees who don’t get vaccinated and who work in person at Micron’s U.S. locations will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The company has employees at its Boise headquarters, as well as in Meridian and 11 other cities across the country. It employs 6,300 people in Boise, the Idaho Statesman reported last month.

“Micron’s top priority remains the health and safety of our global team members, contractors and the communities in which we operate,” said the emailed statement. “For that reason, we have been strongly encouraging our team members around the world to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.”

The company said it will have a confidential process for employees to request exemptions based on disability or religious accommodations.

“We understand that health-related decisions are personal, and that some of our team members may be unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time,” Micron said. “Because non-vaccinated people have a significantly higher risk of contracting and potentially transmitting COVID-19, we’re implementing mandatory weekly COVID testing for all non-vaccinated, on-site workers in the U.S.”

Three of Idaho’s largest health care employers also issued vaccine requirements this summer. That has prompted protests by groups and individuals who oppose such rules. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin called on the Idaho Legislature to reconvene and review whether the law should be changed to make those requirements illegal.

Since the vaccines became available to the general public, Micron has offered its employees incentives to get vaccinated.

To make sure they don’t have to work if they’re having any possible side effects from the shots, Micron has provided two days of paid leave for each vaccine dose, up to four days total.

The company also is “offering cash rewards and various other incentives for our vaccinated team members,” it said.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, Micron has partnered with local health districts, complied with government-led public health mandates and maintained an open dialogue with our team members as new information became available,” the Micron statement said. “We are committed to furthering these efforts as we continue to fight COVID-19 together.”