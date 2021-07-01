Boise rents. Chinden widening. New homes and townhouses. Restaurants. Coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Meridian

The Idaho Transportation Department project to widen Chinden Boulevard, between Linder Road and Locust Grove, began in April, about six months behind schedule. The first phase is under construction between Linder and Meridian Roads. Jake Melder, ITD spokesperson, said the new four-lane road will open in the next couple of weeks.

The next phase of the widening project, between Meridian and Locust Grove is still in the “property acquisition” phase, Melder said. Construction is not set to begin on the second phase until the winter. Melder said that area of Chinden is expected to be completed in 2022.

An illustration of the eastbound lane closures that will begin on April 22, 2021. Idaho Transportation Department

Brighton Corp. filed an application with the city of Meridian to build out the second phase of the Apex Northwest Subdivision. The second phase of Apex Northwest will include 52 residential lots on just under 10 acres. The subdivision is located at 6575 S. Locust Grove.

Brighton Corp.’s application will be heard at the City Council meeting at 4:30 p.m. on July 13, at City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

The second phase of the Apex Northwest Subdivision will include residential lots and no common lots.

Toll Brothers is seeking final approval from the Meridian City Council to build 30 single-family homes and five common lots on 5685 N. Black Cat Road.

The council will hear to proposal for Oaks North Subdivision at 4:30 p.m. on July 13, at City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave..

Boise

At Mayor Lauren McLean’s recommendation, the Boise City Council appointed commercial real estate broker John Stevens to a five-year term on the Capital City Development Corporation Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night. He is replacing Maryanne Jordan, whose term ended in June. Stevens has been with TOK Commercial since 2003.

“I believe CCDC’s vision and values are more relevant than ever to help maintain and promote a sustainable economy,” John Stevens said in a press release. “I look forward to bringing my perspective on the city to the board and am excited to be a part of the process.” Tom Hamilton City of Boise

—

Matt Schultz of Endurance Holdings LLC has applied to build 18 multi-family townhouses on 2.8 acres at 9362 W. Wichita St.

Maple Grove Townhomes would include three four-unit buildings and one six-unit building. Each 1,680 square-foot unit would be three stories with a two-car garage, office space on the ground floor, kitchen and living room on the center floor, two bedrooms on the top floor and a 71-square-foot balcony.

—

Boise has fallen from 31st to 38th in one apartment listing service’s monthly ranking of the largest 100 U.S. cities’ rents. But it’s not clear whether this reflects the start of a trend or is merely a one-month blip reflecting variations in apartments available. Boise ranked 39th two months ago.

Zumper says one-bedroom median rents fell to $1,200 as of June 24, down from $1,270 a month earlier. Two-bedroom units from to $1,430, up from $1,360. The two-bedroom median rose 19.2% in the past 12 months.

Zumper bases its prices on its own and some other sources’ current listings. It does not include rentals already occupied and not on the market.

—

Banana Ink leased 1,362 SF of office space at 168 N 9th St. Colliers Idaho reported.

—

Garden City

Tom and Carol Lauzon have opened a Batteries Plus store in the Plantation Shopping Center at 6740 N. Glenwood St.

Batteries Plus was founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

—

Taqueria La Flama, a Mexican restaurant, leased 2,108 square feet of retail space in a former Subway restaurant at 3988 W. Chinden Blvd., Cushman & Wakefield Pacific reports.

—

Nampa

Noodles & Co., the fast-casual restaurant chain, leased 1,879 square feet of retail space at 1275 N. Happy Valley Road, Cushman & Wakefield Pacific reports.

—

Eagle

Primary Health Medical Group announced plans to build a new clinic at 1871 E. McGrath Road. Scheduled for completion in fall 2022, it will replace its current clinic at 435 S. Eagle Road. According to Primary Health, the clinic will include 11 exam rooms, an x-ray suite, trauma room, lab and procedure room in order to address a variety of health needs. It will also offer include walk-in urgent care, work injury care, sports medicine and family medicine by appointment.

—

Notable

Cory Rodriguez has been hired as the new executive director for The Wyakin Foundation. The Wyakin Foundation was founded in 2010 to provide a pathway for wounded and injured post-9/11 veterans to provide an education to lead them into post-military careers. The group has served more than 100 veterans.