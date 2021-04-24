Need Pepto-Bismol with that delivery dinner? Soon, you can get it on the app in Boise

DashMart offers home delivery of grocery, convenience store and restaurant products. Provided by DashMart

DoorDash, the restaurant delivery service, plans to expand in the Boise area by offering grocery, convenience and prepackaged restaurant foods.

The San Francisco company has leased out a space on West Chinden Boulevard in Garden City, where it plans to operate a small warehouse. In other cities where its DashMart stores operate, the company says orders can be delivered to customers in about 30 minutes.

Cushman & Wakefield Pacific, a Boise commercial real estate agency, reported Friday that DoorDash Essentials has leased the 7,114-square-foot space at 3840 W. Chinden Blvd. An Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store formerly occupied the space.

DashMart won’t be open to the public. DoorDash drivers will pick up goods such as potato chips, ice cream, spice rubs, dog food, cough medicine and packaged restaurant deserts to deliver to customers who placed orders on the DoorDash app.

A DoorDash spokesperson did not reply Friday to an email sent to the company’s media office.

It’s unclear how long it will take before the store opens. Cory Hawkins, building superintendent for Wright Brothers, which will remodel the space, said it would likely take about two months after permits are secured from the city of Garden City.

DashMart initially opened last year in eight cities — Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and Redwood City, California. Boise is part of an expansion to additional cities.

A listing of open jobs at DashMart’s careers page includes an opening for a shift supervisor in Boise.

The inside of the former Idaho Youth Ranch store in Garden City has been cleared out, and DashMart will soon install shelves, coolers and freezers to hold items for delivery to DoorDash customers. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

“In this role you will manage a team of 5-plus operations associates in one of our warehouse facilities and report directly to the operations manager,” the listing said.