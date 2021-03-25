Another Idaho J.C. Penney store set to close. That leaves just 5 in the Gem State

Come May, the last remaining J.C. Penney store in North Idaho will close, leaving just five stores in the Gem State, all in Southern Idaho.

The Coeur d’Alene store at the Silverlake Mall is one of Penney’s 18 clothing, bedding and home-decor stores that will close on Sunday, May 16, the company announced Thursday. Fifteen stores had been slated to close in March, but those were pushed back to May, along with three additional closures that were announced.

That leaves J.C. Penney with stores at the Boise Towne Square mall and at 1200 N. Happy Valley Road in Nampa, along with shops in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

J.C. Penney, a company founded in 1902 by James Cash Penney in Kemmerer, Wyoming, hasn’t made a profit in more than a decade.

Idaho was home to six of the company’s first 10 stores, in small towns such as Preston, Malad and Rexburg. Later, more than 30 stores operated in the state.

Last May, the Plano, Texas, company announced it would shut nearly a third of its 846 stores. Since then, it closed its other North Idaho stores, one in Lewiston at the Lewiston Shopping Center and one in Ponderay in the Bonner Mall.

In December, Penney’s completed its $1.8 billion sale to the Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., two large shopping mall owners. Brookfield owns Boise Towne Square.

The company is seeking a new CEO, but has said little publicly about its search.

The sale came after J.C. Penney emerged from bankruptcy, seven months after it filed for protection.