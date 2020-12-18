JC Penney says it will close 3rd Idaho store. Which stores are affected, which aren’t

J.C. Penney has closed two stores in Idaho since filing for bankruptcy last spring, and now it plans a third closure.

The clothing, bedding and home-decor retailer says it will close its store in Coeur d’Alene’s Silverlake Mall in spring 2021. It already has closed two North Idaho stores, one in Lewiston at the Lewiston Shopping Center and one in Ponderay in the Bonner Mall.

The two Treasure Valley stores remain open. They are at the Boise Towne Square mall and the Nampa Gateway Center at 1200 N. Happy Valley Road. Stores in Twin Falls’ Magic Valley Mall, Idaho Falls’ Grand Teton Mall and Pocatello’s Pine Ridge Mall remain open too.

The chain this month closed on its $1.75 billion sale to two mall owners, the Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Brookfield owns Boise Towne Square.

“We have accomplished our goal of putting J.C. Penney on a secure path for the future as a private company so that we can continue to serve our loyal customers,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a news release.

