Changes to Ada fairgrounds. Subdivisions, a supermarket, a church. Coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Notable

Idaho has the third-largest share of construction employment of any state, says Construction Coverage, a site that conducts research and provides reviews of insurance and other services for the construction industry.

Idaho’s share of employment in construction is 7.4%, compared with the national average 5.6%, with 56,900 Idahoans employed in construction jobs, the company said. Coeur d’Alene has the fifth-highest percentage of construction employment in the nation at 8%.

—

Industrial land was the most sought-after commercial land in the Treasure Valley in 2020, says TOK Commercial in its latest quarterly land-market report. Land prices surged as a result.

The value of industrial land rose to a median $7 per square foot in Ada County, up from $4.61 in 2019, TOK said. The median rose more than $1 in Canyon County to $4.31 per square foot.

Another commercial real estate agency, Colliers International Idaho, reported in December that current commercial land listings averaged $451,333 per acre in Ada County and $312,826 in Canyon.

“Even as prices continue to rise, industrial ground is expected to remain the hottest sector for buyers for the foreseeable future,” TOK’s report said.

Land for new houses set records, with acreage sales nearly doubling from 2019 to 2,692 acres, TOK said.

—

Ada County

The Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee has delivered a letter to county commissioners outlining its recommendations for future development of the Ada County fairgrounds complex in Garden City.

It urged the commissioners to consider a sports and recreating complex, a mixed-use town center, or improvements for agricultural heritage and outdoor educational projects. Or a combination of all three. Those recommendations were first reported in December in the committee’s draft report.

Ball Ventures Ahlquist, one of the Boise area’s leading commercial developers, joined last summer with Agon Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Boise Hawks minor-league baseball team, and Agon’s sister business, the Greenstone Properties development firm in Atlanta, to propose an extensive redevelopment of the 240-acre fairgrounds property.

In addition to a new Hawks stadium — which would offer professional soccer as well as baseball — that $400 million project would include multifamily and single-family homes, a hotel, office buildings, restaurants, stores and a parking deck.

A map included in the Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee’s recommendations to Ada County Commissioners shows possible mixed-used improvements. The section marked “A” could be used for a potential town center, with a plaza, housing and office space. “B” could bring improvements to Expo Idaho, while “C” could add nature trails along the Boise River. Provided by Ada County

Eagle

A private school is seeking a permit so it can lease a former community center from its new owners, Brad and April Dillon, of the Dillon car-dealership family.

“Due to the success of the students at the school, enrollment has become very sought after,” wrote Brittnee Elliot, of Hawkins Cos., in a letter to the Ada County Highway District, which controls three streets adjoining the property. “In response to the influx in requests for space, the Dillons, to have Innovate Academy as their tenant, have purchased the property in Eagle known as “The Landing.” The existing buildings/parking etc. are the perfect setting for this small school.”

The Dillons are investors in the Innovate Academy, which wanted the property when its then-owner put it up for sale in 2019. The academy placed a $1.1 million offer on it, only to lose when the city outbid them with $1.15 million. The 1.5-acre property at 175 E. Mission Drive includes two one-story buildings and a former church.

The city then spent about $300,000 to renovate and remodel two of the buildings for the new community center and parks offices, which were opened that December.

But the city’s bid drew criticism in in the 2020 city election from a challenger to Mayor Stan Ridgeway, Jason Pierce, who received campaign donations from the Dillons. Pierce defeated Ridgeway and joined with new City Council members to sell the property for $1.65 million to the Dillons. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice issued subpoenas asking the city for more information about the purchase of the community center.

Innovate wants to teach up to 75 elementary, middle and high school students there. No changes are proposed to the buildings or parking lot.

The ACHD staff has recommended that the school meet certain requirements before occupying the building.

—

Star





The Star City Council approved the Rivercreek subdivision, which will bring 128 houses to 35 acres at 3013 N. Pollard Lane.

The project, from Developing Properties, an LLC registered to Heather Meck of Eagle, originally proposed 147 lots but was reworked at the request of the council in December.

—

Michael Sessions seeks to build 76 houses on 21 acres for the Sellwood Place subdivision.

The Star City Council approved the project at 2200 and 2359 N. Brandon Road, at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 2.

—

Meridian

5.11 Tactical, a California company that specializes in tactical clothing for law enforcement, seeks to move into a retail space at 2148 Eagle Road.

According to the company’s website, the Meridian site would be the company’s first Idaho store, although a limited selection of 5.11 Tactical clothing can be found at shops in Boise, Meridian and Nampa.

—

Precision Storage seeks to build a 29,400-square-foot storage building at 1345 Overland Road.

—

Electric Rays Tanning plans to move into a vacant space at 1505 Eagle Road.

—

Boise

Mountain States Hand Clinic is seeking a permit to remodel an office at 8854 W. Emerald St. into a non-emergency outpatient medical clinic.

—

Sonora Supermarket is seeking an occupation permit at 7166 W. Fairview Ave. The space was formerly occupied by Zacoalco Supermarket.

—

The city of Boise is seeking a permit to build a standalone sign at 1507 S. Oakland Ave. using the South Boise Village Neighborhood logo. The sign will have a single post, a decorative arm and a porcelain enamel sign. It will be placed in a grassy area between the sidewalk and a parking lot.

The city is seeking a similar permit to erect a standalone sign at 3399 E. Parkcenter Blvd., using the Barber Valley Neighborhood logo.

—

Banano Classic Smoothie is seeking a permit to remodel space at 127 S. Broadway Ave. The space formerly held a yogurt shop.

—

MB Sandwich Shop is seeking a permit for interior improvements to a shop at 4500 W. Overland Road. The previous tenant used the space for a retail store.

—





Bespoke Bride is seeking an occupation permit and permission to remodel space at 814 W. Idaho St.

—

TM Tax Services LLC leased 1,125 square feet of retail space at 8065 W. Fairview Ave., Colliers International Idaho reports.

—

Boise Nail Supply LLC leased 1,160 square feet of retail space at 8077 W. Fairview Ave., Colliers International Boise reports.

—

Hair by Heather LLC leased 1,250 square feet of retail space located at 7750 W. Crestwood Drive, off North Glenwood Street, TOK Commercial reports.

—

Nampa

Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Inc. bought 5,300 square feet of office space at 6134 Birch Lane, Colliers International Idaho reports.

—