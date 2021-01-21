An 8th Street-style block in downtown Meridian. Estate houses. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Meridian

A block of East 2nd Street in downtown Meridian could become a pedestrian-oriented space for public art, markets and street festivals, under a vision being developed by city officials.

The block between East Broadway Avenue and East Idaho Avenue would be a one-way street for vehicles, with no curbs and limited on-street parking, according to a memo city officials prepared for the Ada County Highway District Commission. That street design would echo a one-way stretch of 8th Street in the heart of downtown Boise.

A section of the Hunter Lateral canal would be relocated there, and its existence would be highlighted.

A new community center is planned on the east side of the street, bordering Idaho Avenue. A residential development on Broadway at the street’s southern terminus would bring 300 living units in late 2022 or early 2023, a Meridian city planner told the ACHD Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Public involvement is planned later this year, with construction beginning as soon as 2022.

—

Building-supply dealer 84 Lumber will occupy a new building Adler Industrial LLC is putting up.

The 33,000-sqaure-foot building at 1270 W. Franklin Road, east of Linder road, will become a showroom for 84 Lumber’s window division, said Ruth E. Adler, marketing director for the Boise industrial-development company, in an email.

It will be the fifth building in Adler’s Creamline Business Park.

An architect’s rendering of a new building going up at 1220 W. Franklin Road in Boise-based Adler Industrial LLC’s Creamline Business Park. Adler has leased the building to 84 Lumber, a national supplier of building materials, which plans to use it as a showroom for windows. Larson Architects P.A.

—

Jim Conger is seeking to build 38 homes as part of the next phase of the Impressive East Ridge subdivision.

The lots would be on eight acres north of East Lake Hazel Road, between South Locust Grove Road and South Eagle Road.

The Meridian City Council has scheduled a hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

—

Boise

CK Property Group is seeking to build 36 townhouses at 1709, 1711 and 1717 S. Federal Way to create the Tallapoosa Subdivision.

The larger units in the project will be three bedroom and 3-1/2 bathrooms, according to city filings. Smaller units will have two bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Every townhome will have a rooftop deck and a patio.

The subdivision would be on 1.6 acres.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at Boise City Hall. Testimony will be taken in person and remotely by visiting cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

A rendering of townhouses proposed at 1709, 1711 and 1717 S. Federal Way as part of the Tallapoosa Subdivision. City of Boise filing

—

SpringHill Suites, 424 E. Parkcenter Blvd., is seeking a permit for a $1 million remodel.

The work would include an upgrade of the lobby, exercise room, guest rooms, laundry room and meeting rooms. Bathtubs would be replaced by showers in all rooms with king-size beds and 70% of the queen-bed rooms. Three standard guest rooms would be converted to handicapped-accessible rooms, and 17 would have communications features added to become rooms for people whose hearing is impaired.

—

Fred Meyer is seeking a permit for a $1.8 million remodel at its store at 10751 W. Overland Road.

The work would include new and relocated shelves, display and refrigerated cases, along with updates of floors, walls and ceilings. There would also be new storage space for both the floral department and the Starbucks kiosk.

—

Cedar Creek Wealth is seeking a permit to demolish the inside of the former Idaho Statesman building, 1200 N. Curtis Road.

The $325,000 project will involve the removal of carpeting, ceiling tiles, non-load-bearing walls and some lighting and heating and cooling equipment.

—

Speak Studios, of Spokane, has opened a public podcast studio at 200 North 3rd St., Unit C-2-A.

Speak says it is a “community-focused podcast company that offers anyone and everyone the opportunity to break into podcasting for free. ... We believe we can provide an amazing resource for businesses and individuals to market themselves and get their voices heard in a new way.”

Natalie Plummer (@hellomeridian on Instagram) and Alex Keoki (@boifood) at Speak Studios’ new Boise podcasting studio at 200 North 3rd St., Unit C-2-A. Kira Hunter Kira Hunter Photography

—

Veterans Parkway will get a new southbound right-turn lane onto Chinden Boulevard later this year, under a $1.2 million contract approved Wednesday, Jan. 19, by the Ada County Highway District Commission.

The project also would extend that extra lane to the south of Chinden, up Curtis Road to Ustick Road, partway up the hill to the Bench.

Compliance Solutions & Contracting, of Boise, submitted the lowest of five bids and was expected to win the contract.

—

A section of Gowen Road, near the Boise Outlet Mall, is about to be widened and to get a new bridge.

The Ada County Highway District Commission voted Wednesday, Jan. 19, to approve a $5.9 million contract with Concrete Placing Co., of Boise, for widening Gowen to four lanes from two from Eisenman Road, near the outlet center, west to Exchange Street, and for new bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks just west of Eisenman.

The work would be done this spring, summer and fall, with completion scheduled by Nov. 30.

—

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant, has opened at 2143 Broadway Ave. The 3,400 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 86 customers and has additional seating on the patio.

The franchisee is Eric Stine.

—

The Boise School District is seeking a conditional use permit to build a 6,700-square-foot gym at Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at Boise City Hall. Testimony will be taken in person and remotely by visiting cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

—

Chipotle Mexican Grill is seeking a conditional use permit for a drive-thru to be built as part of a proposed 2,325-square-foot restaurant at 702 E. Boise Ave.

The space is now a parking lot, according to filings, near an existing D&B Supply.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at Boise City Hall. Testimony will be taken in person and remotely by visiting cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

A rendering of a Chipotle proposed at 702 E. Boise Ave. The restaurant would have a drive-thru. City of Boise filing

--

The Boise City Council is scheduled to once again hear a request for a tavern and event center at 1502 W. Franklin St.

The request asks the city for a special exception to operate the center at an existing bed-and-breakfast in the residential part of the North End. Some neighbors have said they enjoy the tavern as a place to sit and visit with neighbors, while others are concerned that approval would lead to more changes in the neighborhood.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the requested conditional-use permit. The Boise City Council then put off a decision. Council President Elaine Clegg asked the city’s planning department to come back with new conditions for the project.

The new public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

—

The Perfect Rug is seeking an occupation permit for an office and warehouse at 2592 S. Beverly St. Partners Insulation previously occupied the space.

—

Keystone Station, a men’s clothing store, is seeking an occupation permit at 811 W. Bannock St. Maria June’s Clothing formerly operated there.

—

Union Block Bar and Eatery is seeking an occupancy permit at 730 W. Idaho St. The Old Chicago restaurant previously operated there.

—

Eagle

J&M Land and M2 Land are seeking to annex and rezone 388 acres of land in unincorporated Ada County for estate houses.

The land is zoned RR (rural residential) and RUT (residential-urban transition). The application requests it be changed to R-E-DA (residential-estates with a development agreement).

Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at Eagle City Hall. Testimony will be taken remotely via WebEx. Login instructions are available at http://www.cityofeagle.org/1698/Virtual-Meetings.

—

Notable

The family owners of Tates Rents, a 75-year-old Boise equipment-rental business with nine Treasure Valley stores and 108 employees, say they have sold the company to the employees.

Trent Tate, Eric Tate and Paula Bramble, the third generation of the Tate family to own and operate Tates Rents, sold the company via an employee stock ownership plan as they prepare to retire, the company said by email.

Shares held by the ESOP will be allocated to the employees. They will qualify after one year and be fully vested shareholders in five. No Tate family members will remain as shareholders.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 75th anniversary,” Eric Tate said in the email. “This structure establishes long-term viability for the company.”

Employees at Tates Rents will own the Boise-based business, thanks to the family owners’ decision to sell it to them through an employee stock ownership plan. From left, sales and dispatch employees Sam Castillo, Joe Plehal, Garrett Rose and Roger Nelson, in front of aerial lifts for rent, in July 2019. Pete Grady Provided by Tates Rents

—

Micron Technology Inc.’s charitable arm, the Micron Foundation, says it gave $23.9 million to various causes in 2020, twice as much as it did a year earlier, with focuses on COVID-19, basic human needs, social justice and learning.

—