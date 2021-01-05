New Boise bar, restaurant opens in former Old Chicago spot. It does food ‘with a twist’

When Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom closed its downtown Boise location in early 2020, it came as a shock. The chain had operated in the Union Block building for 23 years — and the coronavirus pandemic had not yet arrived to ravage the restaurant industry.

Seeing the space revived almost feels equally surprising. At least right now. Closures have become pervasive because of COVID-19.

But Union Block Bar & Eatery appears to have a thing or two going for it. The new restaurant at 730 W. Idaho St. recently opened serving takeout and delivery.

It’s a sister restaurant to Mai Thai, which has operated next door since 2003. That means they can share operations.

And Union Block Bar & Eatery has not blatantly bitten off more than it can chew. Rather than leasing the entire ex-Old Chicago space, it’s taken over only the bar side. The dining room half remains empty, still available to a new tenant.

The interior of Union Block Bar & Eatery is sleek, but the layout will be familiar to former Old Chicago patrons. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Union Block Bar & Eatery has cast a wide culinary net, too. The menu is described as “New American cuisine with a twist.” That means pastas and flatbreads, sandwiches and hamburgers, salads and shareable plates — with arms extended to carnivores, vegetarians, vegans and the gluten-free crowd. “From pasta to burgers to flatbreads, you can make it vegan!” Union Bar & Eatery promises. “Order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub! Or give us a call at (208) 994-3050!”

Passers-by can check out the menu posted on a window. Or you can peruse it online. Notable options include buffalo cauliflower ($10), duck confit pasta ($16) or flatbread ($14), a pork belly burger ($13), a goat cheese salad ($14) and bolognese ($16).

At the moment, Union Block Bar & Eatery does not appear to be open for seated dining. There’s no exterior sign on the building. It’s not open Mondays, when I dropped by for a peek. (Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays). Mai Thai Vice President Billy Pothikamjorn did not immediately respond to an email.

The dining-room side of the former Old Chicago space is still available for lease. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

But if you peer inside, the place looks nearly ready for date night. Union Block Bar & Eatery’s decor is sleek and clean. The combination of bar, table and booth seating is similar in layout to the Old Chicago days.

And if you’re pining for the massive beer selection that Old Chicago had? Well, drive out to Boise Towne Square. Old Chicago still has a location out there. It opened way back in 1997, just like the downtown Boise restaurant.