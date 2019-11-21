This iconic Boise cowboy store is closing its doors for good

This cowboy store is riding off into the sunset.

Hap Tallman Stockman’s Supply, a leather goods and rodeo supply retailer, 4410 W. Overland Road, closed its doors on Nov. 9. But you may have a final chance to buy the store’s unsold wares at an auction this weekend.

In December 2018, manager Carol Tallman announced that she would close the store if she couldn’t find a buyer.

“We tried for a year to sell the place but nothing would come of it, so we had no choice but to close it down,” wrote Tallman in an email to the Statesman.

Tallman began working at the store as a high schooler, before she was a Tallman herself. The store was owned by the parents of her boyfriend, Tim Tallman. She took a job making custom chaps and horse reins.

Carol Tallman took over the family store when her husband decided to pursue a career in real estate. Now 66, Tallman said she is ready to shut the doors on Tallman’s storied past.

The store opened in 1962 when Overland was just a dirt road. It started out selling animal feed and vaccines. Later, it began to cater to the rodeo crowd, carrying colorful hats and rhinestone-embroidered shirts and vests.

“The store and other businesses of its era, such as Flynn’s Saddle Shop on State Street that opened in 1958, are iconic remnants of a Western lifestyle that’s ever-rarer in the capital city,” Statesman reporter Anna Webb wrote in 2013 in a series of articles about Boise icons. Flynn’s has since closed, too.

Hap Tallman, the man after whom the store was named, died 30 years ago. The building remains under the ownership of his widow, DeLoris, who is 96 and in elder care.

The store’s unsold saddles, chaps, boots and hats will be auctioned off at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at Hap Tallman’s at 4410 W. Overland Road.

“It is bittersweet, but I am ready to join my husband in retirement,” Carol Tallman wrote.

The closure was first reported by BoiseDev.