The Idaho Statesman’s building is for sale, but our mission remains the same

The Idaho Statesman’s building is for sale. Idaho Statesman

The Idaho Statesman first published in 1864 in a log cabin on the site of today’s Boise City Hall.

It has moved several times since.

You may have heard that our current building on North Curtis Road is for sale. You may also be wondering what that means and how it may affect local journalism. The short answer: It won’t.

The Statesman remains committed to delivering the most impactful accountability and community news coverage of any organization in the state, on the broadest number of platforms, regardless of our physical address.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Our current building has served us well, but it no longer fits the needs of a modern, digitally focused news organization.

This April, the Idaho Statesman earned a combined 56 awards from the Idaho Press Club ⁠— the most of any newspaper in the state. Those accolades include Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s Reporter of the Year award for his investigation into the University of Idaho’s mishandling of student-athlete sexual assault claims. Real change happened at the university after our reporting: The athletic director was fired by the State Board of Education and was replaced by Terry Gawlik, who has extensive Title IX experience.

The Statesman staff deserves a work environment that supports work like this, as well as its creativity and enthusiasm. We publish around the clock — from late-night updates after a Boise State football game to breaking fire updates on a Sunday morning and more. Our readers and advertisers will be the primary beneficiaries.

News is available across multiple devices, and our newspaper, much like our digital news sites, is sent to print with the touch of a keypad. Printing the newspaper at another Idaho location means we no longer need a 100,000-square-foot building.

The Statesman building, however, is a good fit for a large business or developer. With quick and easy access to downtown, the airport and the Saint Alphonsus medical complex, this is a great opportunity for the right buyer.

One thing is certain: The Statesman will continue to create high-impact journalism that benefits Boise and Idaho residents, just like we have for the past 155 years.