For the first time, the University of Idaho has a woman as athletic director

Terry Gawlik

Terry Gawlik, the University of Wisconsin’s senior associate athletic director for sports administration and senior women’s administrator, was named the new athletic director at the University of Idaho on Wednesday, taking over after 18 months of tension at the Moscow school.

The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Gawlik’s contract. She will begin working on Sept. 1 and make $200,000 a year as a base salary, and could make up to $255,000 with incentives.

Gawlik is the first female athletic director in school history. The University of Idaho did not want to make an announcement on Gawlik’s hire prior to official approval by the State Board on Wednesday, Idaho spokesman Mike Walsh told the Statesman.

Gawlik has an extensive resume, having worked at Wisconsin since 1994. Prior to becoming a senior associate athletic director for sports administration and senior women’s administrator in 2005, Gawlik served as an assistant athletics director. She was most recently in charge of the softball, volleyball, women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s rowing programs at the school.

“We did run a very thorough search. We had 59 folks apply. Frankly, it was a very high-quality pool,” new Idaho President C. Scott Green said during a conference call. “Terry has just really stood out. ... She checked every box we were looking for.”

Gawlik served as Wisconsin’s Deputy Title IX coordinator and was in charge of the athletic department’s Gender Equity Plan. She also serves on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee, and prior to that, she served as chair on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer and NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committees, and on the Intercollegiate Rowing Association committee.

Gawlik graduated from Southwestern University (Texas) in 1981 with bachelor’s degrees in English and physical education. She played basketball and volleyball, and later coached the two sports at Mary-Hardin Baylor. She also coached at St. Mary’s University and Austin College. She has a master’s degree in physical education and educational administration from Texas State University.

Gawlik’s hiring follows a stretch of controversy involving the U of I athletic department.

Former athletic director Rob Spear was fired by the State Board of Education last August after botched sexual assault and harassment cases involving former Vandals athletes.

Last March, the Idaho Statesman began an investigation into claims by former diver Mairin Jameson that the school’s athletic department had mishandled her reports of alleged assault by wide receiver Jahrie Level in April 2013. Distance runner Maggie Miller also reported verbal harassment by Level, who was dismissed from the football team following surveillance footage backing Jameson’s claims.

U of I was found to have not been compliant with federal Title IX protocol in the cases. Eight former U of I female athletes spoke to the Statesman and shared concerns over Spear’s leadership. An independent report commissioned by the school found that Spear and other school officials “made mistakes that contributed to the controversial handling” of Jameson’s case, per previous Statesman reporting.

Spear’s contract was terminated by the State Board on Aug. 16, 2018. He had been Idaho’s full-time AD since January 2004.

“After considering this information and what’s in the university’s best interest and the students’ best interest, I move to terminate for convenience pursuant to Dr. Spear’s employment agreement with the university,” board member Emma Atchley said at the time.

Pete Isakson had served as interim athletic director since Spear was put on administrative leave on April 3, 2018.

Gawlik faces challenges going forward outside of Spear’s transgressions. Men’s basketball coach Don Verlin was fired for cause in June following an investigation into three potential NCAA violations, including illegal participation of a non-coaching staff member in practices and games.

The Statesman obtained a copy of university emails and the violations report submitted to the NCAA. According to the documents, men’s basketball staff was warned of potential NCAA bylaw violations by the university’s director of compliance but continued to commit similar violations in later months.

U of I also has a new leader of the university as a whole, as Green was named president on April 11. Green, a U of I graduate, took over for Chuck Staben, whose contract was not renewed.