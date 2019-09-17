Lynn Hightower, ex-TV reporter and police spokeswoman, exits Downtown Boise Association

A look at new buildings under construction in Downtown Boise Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned.

Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lynn Hightower has left the organization after four years.

“It’s been an amazing time to be part of downtown Boise and leading this organization has been all at once a privilege, a challenge, an adventure and an incredible opportunity,” Hightower said in a news release.

“I’m proud to say that the DBA’s services, meant to build both business and community downtown, are having a significant impact and providing tremendous value to the community and businesses they’re meant to serve,” said Hightower. “The DBA is in its strongest position ever, supporting unprecedented growth downtown.”

The nonprofit corporation manages the Boise Business Improvement District for the city, promoting downtown as Boise’s premier business center and a place for shopping, entertainment and recreation. It is funded through events, sponsorships and assessments on businesses located in the district, bordered by Fifth, 13th, State and Myrtle streets.

Hightower, a former TV reporter and spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department, said she decided to resign “to give more time to my family and some personal pursuits that have had to take a backseat for a while.”

Board President Kelly Hibbs lauded Hightower’s work in making the organization “healthier, stronger and providing more value than ever.”

The association credits Hightower with creating the Downtown Maintenance Matters Team, re-energizing marketing programs and promotional events, expanding staff from three to five full-time equivalent employees, and reorganizing governance in part by renewing active board committees, updating bylaws and building a sound financial position.

Her last day was Friday, Sept. 13. The association launched a nationwide search for her successor.