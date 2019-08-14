Want CBD? Shops pop up across Treasure Valley, including these 2 soon to open in Boise

These are the differences between CBD, THC oils CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more.

The CBD rush is on: Two CBD shops are opening less than quarter mile apart on Broadway Avenue in Boise, adding to newly opened stores in Meridian, Nampa and Ontario.

Jason and Alicia Miller, owners of The Honey Pot CBD, applied Tuesday for an occupancy permit for a building at 1228 S. Broadway.

And Justin and Jennifer Long, owners of a shop formerly known as the Golden Nugget and Gold Nugget, now Nugget CBD, signed a lease Friday for a building farther south and across the street, at 1503 S. Broadway.

In their application, the Millers say they plan to sell “oils, topicals, soaps, supplements and pet products.” All of the products will “contain zero THC.”

Only CBD products that are free of THC, the compound in marijuana that gets people high, are legal to sell in Idaho.

The shop, with 1,560 square feet, formerly housed a Cricket cell phone store. It’s across Broadway from the Albertsons store that opened last year.

Jason Miller said they expect to obtain their permit within a week and open for business by early October.

Miller, a former cell phone and electronics salesman at Best Buy, decided to open a CBD store after driving to Portland, Oregon, a couple of years ago and trying CBD for fatigue and to clear his mind of what he called “brain fog.”

“It just cleared it up,” he said by phone. “I don’t know whether it might have been a placebo effect, but whatever it was, it worked.”

Miller said he was buoyed by the success of the Longs at their Golden Nugget shop and the lack of any negative attention to the shop from police.

“We decided to open the company because we like CBD and felt that other people that other people needed to be educated on it,” Miller said. “They need to know all their options.”

In May, Golden Nugget CBD opened in a kiosk at the Boise Towne Square mall — and it was hugely popular.

But the increased cost of the kiosk due to high sales led the Longs to close it after less than two weeks and direct their customers to a shop they had just opened at 1330 E. Fairview Avenue in Meridian. Since then, they’ve been looking for a storefront in Boise where they could open Nugget CBD.

Their Broadway location is the former site of Super Green Solutions, Justin Long told the Statesman by phone. It’s next to a Pizza Hut.

Long said they looked at a site near Boise Towne Square mall but worried it would be hurt by traffic congestion. They settled on the Broadway site, in part, because of its generous size: 2,800 square feet.

“There’s a little bit of a patio out front,” Long said. “And there will be a lounge area in the shop.”

The Longs’ former business partner, Alan Archuleta, last week opened a shop called Enliven CBD at 2585 Caldwell Boulevard No. 104 in Nampa.

CBD — cannabidiol — is a compound found in hemp and marijuana, but does not produce a drug “high.” It’s commonly used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

It may also provide an option for treating chronic pain, A study from the European Journal of Pain showed CBD applied to the skin could help lower pain and inflammation from arthritis, according to the Harvard Medical School.

Further study is needed in that area, the medical school said, to substantiate the claims of CBD proponents about pain control.

Side effects of CBD use can include nausea, fatigue and irritability, the school said.

CBD products sometimes contain trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana and, to a much lesser degree, hemp. THC is illegal in Idaho, and so is anything that tests positive.

All of the products sold at Nugget CBD shops will be TCH-free, Long said. He said they do “fourth-party testing” of their products, which means the content is verified by testing from two different labs.

“We keep the third- and fourth-party test results on site for review by customers or anyone who is regulatory who cares to see that,” Long said. “We’re the only company who is doing this that I’m aware of in the country.”

Long said the testing they do also assures customers of the cannabidiol content of their products.

“Products claim to have x-amount of CBD content, but they don’t even have half that,” he said. “Regulatory measures that are needed in the industry are being dealt with at the federal level. In the meantime, we’re offering the only system with checks and balances to guarantee the consumer — that problem is addressed and tested.”

Like the Longs, Miller said his shop will also obtain test results showing their products do not contain THC.

“There are so many CBD companies out there and you have to research each one to make sure they don’t have THC in their products,” Miller said. “It’s tedious work.”

In 2017, Global CBD in Sandpoint was the first stand-alone CBD shop to open a retail shop in Idaho. A company called Welcomed Science tried for more than a year to open a CBD shop in Garden City but was unable to obtain permits needed to open.