Another Downtown Boise hotel adds rooftop dining and drinking spot; tour it Thursday

The Grove Hotel has opened a fourth-floor rooftop dining, drinking and entertainment space, adding to a growing Downtown Boise trend.

“This space offers commanding views of the Boise Foothills, the Boise State campus and Downtown,” Steve Steading, the hotel’s general manager, said in a news release.

Known as the Terrace, it has room for 150 guests to sit on lounge chairs. They can drink craft cocktails and nosh on items from a small-bites menu served by the hotel’s Trillium restaurant.

The space was previously available for hotel guests to sit down and take in views of the city, Digital Marketing Director Jennifer Dahl said by phone. A covered area and additional seating was added after the 22-year-old hotel finished a lobby renovation last November.

In May 2018, the Residence Inn by Marriott at 400 S. Capitol Blvd. opened a roof-deck patio on its third floor. It features two fireplaces, two fire pits and three gas grills.

The newly opened Terrace rooftop lounge features a covered area. "When driving by the hotel on Capitol or Front in the evening, it’ll be hard to miss the Edison bulbs illuminating the 4th floor roof," The Grove says in a news release. Provided by The Grove Hotel

It joined the tiki-themed Reef restaurant and bar in Old Boise and Zee’s Rooftop Cafe on top of the C.W. Moore Plaza as other Downtown spots with rooftop venues.

The Terrace is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tours will be given during The Grove Hotel’s First Thursday gathering from 5 to 9 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 5. Appetizers will be available for 50% off then.

The Terrace can also be reserved for weddings and corporate gatherings, with catering available from the hotel.