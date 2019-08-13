Downtown condos challenged. More houses in the works. See what’s planned near you 

A look at new buildings under construction in Downtown Boise Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

The Boise City Council will hear Jayo Construction’s request for Trapper’s Island, a five-building complex of 304 condos located at 3600 West Americana Terrace at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Boise City Hall. WH Pacific Inc., representing the developer, is appealing the Planning and Zoning Commission’s condition of approval, while Joe and Jamie Scott, grandson and great-grandaughter of Kathryn Albertson and Albertsons grocery store founder Joe Albertson, are appealing the decision to approve a river system permit and a conditional use permit.

Boise will hold a hearing on its proposed new main library building, estimated to cost $85 million, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Boise City Hall. The hearing will decide whether to put the library to a second vote.

Hawkins Companies is spending $1.5 million to renovate the old Piper Pub at the Main + Marketplace, formerly known as the Capitol Terrace at 8th and Main streets. Tupelo Honey, a Southern restaurant chain based in Asheville, N.C., is opening at the space on a yet-to-be-determined date. The Statesman wrote about the restaurant earlier this year.

Edge Brewing Co. Inc. leased 3,912 square feet of retail space in the Empire Building, 205 N. 10th St., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

Jonathan Klutnick of Huntington Beach, California, seeks a permit to add 30 one- and two-bedroom apartments to a development previously approved for 44 apartments at 6320 W. State St. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

The Ada County Highway District will hear a petition asking the agency to modify or remove traffic signs at the intersection of West Braemere and Curling Drive. The diverter was installed in 2016 to reduce cut-through traffic on lower Braemere. The hearing will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 3775 Adams St. in Garden City.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a child-care center, A Child’s Heart Learning Center and Nursery, for up to 80 children at 2406 and 2410 N. Cole Road.

Summerlin Desert LLC of Lake Havasu, Arizona, is seeking a permit to build a self-service storage condominium complex at 7373 S. Federal Way. It would have 103,622 square feet of storage space.

Penske Truck Leasing of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, seeks a permit to build a rental center at 652 E. Gowen Road. The company plans a building with 19,740 square feet, along with parking and a fueling station.

Ada County

Brookside Developers can move forward with Dry Creek Subdivision No. 3, a residential subdivision consisting of 127 buildable lots and 12 common lots, after the Ada County Highway District approved the final plat Wednesday. Located on 68 acres, the subdivision is located south of West Brookside Lane and east of North Spring Creek Way, off Idaho 55 north of Boise.

Meridian





Sandy Law and Kent and Nancy Bleak look to annex and rezone nine acres at the northwest intersection of Black Cat Road and Cherry Lane to build 41 houses.

Jacksons is building a gas station and convenience store at 4870 N. Ten Mile Road.

9Round Fitness leased 1,377 square feet of retail space in Stonehenge Plaza Shops, 1580 N. Stonehenge Way, according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate. 9Round is a gym that offers kickboxing-themed fitness training.

Kuna

The Kuna School District hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 13 to open Fremont Middle School. The school operated during the 2018-19 year while construction continued to add a classroom wing and cafeteria. The building was formerly home to Teed Elementary School. The middle school is expected to serve 550 students in grades 6 through 8.

Caldwell

Roger and Donna Goff want to annex 19 acres into the city with low-density zoning. The parcel is located at the north side of Marble Front Road, east of the intersection with Bridgeport Ave. The Caldwell City Council will consider the request at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Caldwell City Hall, 411 Blaine St.

Casey Gray and Tom Mortensen of Caldwell are annexing 10 acres west of Interstate 84 and south of Linden Road and rezone them as light industrial.

The Caldwell City Council voted 5-0 on Monday against a noise barrier along I-84 between Centennial Way and 10th Avenue. The Idaho Transportation Department will ultimately decide whether to build the noise walls.

Eagle

Eagle is taking the first steps to create an impact fee — which are fees levied on new development — that would go to support the police department.

Notable

The median home price in Ada County was $349,900 in July, down from $354,405 in June, the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service reported. The inventory of homes on the market was enough to supply nearly two months of sales. A balanced market, not favoring buyers or sellers, typically has a supply of between four and six months.

Idaho has the nation’s third-greatest rate of increase in vacation homes among the states, says IPX1031, a national firm that handles real estate exchange reinvestments for investors hoping to avoid capital gains taxes. The company said U.S. Census Data show that the number of vacation homes in Idaho rose 56% from 2009 to 2017.