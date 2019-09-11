A bike-pedestrian overpass on a busy street. 1,000-plus homes. What’s coming near you 

Eagle’s population has nearly tripled since 2000. It’s going to keep growing. Eagle, a Boise suburb that shares a border with Meridian and Star, has nearly tripled in size since 2000. It's expected to add more residents as the area grows and develops, adding more houses and apartments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eagle, a Boise suburb that shares a border with Meridian and Star, has nearly tripled in size since 2000. It's expected to add more residents as the area grows and develops, adding more houses and apartments.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Eagle

The Eagle City Council is considering building a bike and pedestrian overpass, or bridge, to cross State Street, also known as Idaho 44, just east of Eagle Road. The council is reviewing many options, including an underpass and a potential to build an elevator leading to the overpass. The cost is estimated between $8 and $13 million.

One option would include a building with an elevator so the bridge would be wheelchair accessible. Rendering by The Land Group Inc.

—

Toll Brothers Inc., one of the largest home builders in the country, is seeking to build a 979-lot subdivision with 913 homes, 64 common lots, a city park and an elementary school site. The project would be on 372 acres at the southeast corner of West Beacon Light Road and North Palmer Lane. Eagle’s Planning and Zoning Commission has voted 3-0 to approve the project, and a public hearing will be held before the Eagle City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Eagle City Hall.

—

The Eagle City Council will consider a proposal from Brighton Corp. to annex 81 acres between North Lanewood Road and North Linder Road, south of the intersection of North Lanewood Road and West Beacon Light Road. On that land, Brighton plans to build 162 houses.

—

Meridian

Chad Olsen and Russell Hunemiller are looking to build 16 townhouses, two office buildings and 300 units of self-storage at 1680 W. Ustick Road, at the northwest corner of West Ustick and Linder roads, in Meridian, as shown in this rendering. Chad Olsen

Chad Olsen and Russell Hunemiller are looking to build 16 townhomes, two office buildings and 300 units of self-storage at 1680 W. Ustick Road., at the northwest corner of West Ustick and Linder roads. The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will consider their application at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

—

Americor, a financial services company headquartered in Irvine, California, broke ground Tuesday on a three-story, 75,000-square-foot building at Eagle View Landing, the 52-acre office, retail and entertainment campus being developed by Ball Ventures Ahlquist on the former Farmstead corn maze just south of Interstate 84. The building is set to be finished in fall 2020.

—

Maverik, the convenience store chain, is opening a store at 1515 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian.

—

FedEx will open a new store at the Walmart store on 5001 Ten Mile Road, according to Meridian city permits.

—

Boise

Uptown Cheapskate, a chain of franchised thrift clothing stores, has leased 5,016 square feet of retail space at 1021 Broadway Ave., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

—

Citing a 50% increase in passenger traffic in the past five years, the Boise Airport has added a sixth lane to its security checkpoint between 4 and 8 a.m. One-fourth of daily departures occur in the morning, airport officials said..

—

West Valley Construction of Caldwell has applied for a permit to build up to 14 housing units for people 55 and older at 2756 S. Cloverdale Road, north of Victory Road. The complex would likely group three or four units together. The developer plans to add a clubhouse. An existing house would be retained. The property is owned by Sherry Bittner.

—

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a permit to replace fencing at the Ada County Jail, 7210 W. Barrister Drive. The project, which is estimated to cost $150,000, would replace a 6-foot-tall chain link fence with a 12-foot fence topped with razor ribbon. New security cameras and barriers would be added.

—

Moss Coffee & Tea, 208 N. 9th St., has opened a second Boise shop in the former Aero Caffe space at 201 N. Orchard St. on the Bench.

—

Caldwell

Coyote Prosthetics and Orthotics, a family-owned business in Boise and Twin Falls, has opened a new office in Caldwell at 504 N. 10th Ave.

—

Garden City

Dave Eadie, of Kennedy Wilson and The Architects Office, is requesting a pre-application conference for a design review of a proposed multifamily residential project at 6265 N. Strawberry Glenn Rd. The project is on a five-acre lot and would have 90 units in six buildings as well as a bike storage area, a mail room and a community building.

—

Kuna

Sergey Stadnitsky seeks to rezone five acres of agricultural land to commercial at 252 N. Meridian Road.

—

Around Idaho

The city of Mountain Home says it is taking steps to revitalize its downtown. Workers have started to repair and improve stormwater drainage and sidewalks on North Main Street from East Jakcson Street to East 5th North Street. The updates will incorporate designs to encourage foot traffic while slowing cars.

An artist's rendering of improvements in the works on North Main Street in Mountain Home. City of Mountain Home

The work is expected to be done by December. Next year, similar work is planned on North and South 2nd East streets.

—

Notable

Former Gov. Butch Otter has joined a Boise lobbying firm, Sullivan & Reberger, where he will “advise businesses and industry associations on navigating state, regional and federal processes and opportunities.”

“The history we share and the respect I have for the work of Pat Sullivan and Phil Reberger made joining their firm an obvious choice and the only one I considered,” Otter said in a news release from the firm.

—

Boise State Public Radio has named Sáša Woodruff as news director. A native of Salt Lake City, Woodruff (whose first name is pronounced Sasha) was previously an editor and producer for the weekday national program, Marketplace Morning Report, based in Los Angeles and part of American Public Media. Her appointment was announced by General Manager Tom Michael, who has been serving as interim news director.

Sáša Woodruff