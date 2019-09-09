Roosevelt Market owners planned a remodel. Neighbors found a near demolition.

Roosevelt Market closes, but the memories aren’t going away The iconic East End community gathering place closed December 2018. On the last day, employee Leland Stewart made a tender tribute for the owners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The iconic East End community gathering place closed December 2018. On the last day, employee Leland Stewart made a tender tribute for the owners.

After the longtime owners of the Roosevelt Market announced their retirement in November, the building’s owners — Jill Simplot and her mother, Pam Lemley — said the historic East End grocery store would remain in place.

So it was a shock to neighbors when, seemingly overnight, they found only wood slats and foundation remaining where the market once stood.

A permit filed with the city of Boise gave the owners permission for “selective demolition, removal of the existing foundation and the installation of the footing and foundation only.”

“The entire building is not allowed to be demolished,” the permit reads.

But little remains of the original 1912 building at 311 N. Elm Ave. Gone is the mural by James Hacking painted in bright blues and purples across the building’s side. Gone are the green shutters and the A-frame roof.

“Technically, it’s a remodel,” said Mike Journee, spokesman for Mayor David Bieter, in a phone interview. He added that city inspectors who surveyed the property Monday said the remodel of the building was consistent with the permits the owners had secured.

“The building was in bad shape, it’s that simple,” Journee said. “The foundation was in very poor condition. They are re-using what they can where they can.”

Although Roosevelt Market is located within the East End Historic District, the city offers it few special protections.

When the historic district was created, each individual property was evaluated on whether it contributed to the architectural characteristics of the area. The owner of a building listed as “contributing” must gain approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission if they want to make significant changes to the exterior or structure.

But Roosevelt Market was classified as “noncontributing” — meaning it may have been altered to a point where its historical integrity was compromised. Noncontributing structures go through the usual city process to get a permit approved, without any special approval required from the Historic Preservation Commission.

If the owners had decided to demolish the building, they would have had to go through the commission.

“The owners are dedicated to keeping the building as in-step with the original construction as possible so it can continue to be the important neighborhood gathering place it always has,” Journee wrote in a follow-up email. “Otherwise, the building’s poor condition would have likely meant it would have been lost completely.”

Those who had been in the store previously knew that the hundred-year-old structure was deteriorating. Simpot and Lemley previously told the Statesman that they planned to do some work on the structure after the market closed in December.

Neither Simplot nor Lemley could be reached for comment.

The mother-daughter in 2018 also purchased a property across the alley to the south of the store where they had begun to build an outdoor gathering space that featured a bocce ball court and picnic area.

In March, the owners of the French-inspired bistro Petite 4, Sarah and Dave “DK” Kelly, announced they had partnered with Simplot and Lemley to open a new cafe and grocery at Roosevelt Market after the remodel. They plan to serve up some of the popular sandwiches on the menu at Bleubird cafe, which they closed in 2018 to open Petite 4.