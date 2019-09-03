More than 700 houses, townhouses, condos and apartments: See what’s coming near you

Kuna is no longer a rural farm town. It’s population is four times larger than it was in 2000. Kuna is no longer the small rural farm town it was two decades ago. As the city grows, it has added more residents and pushed its boundary north toward Meridian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kuna is no longer the small rural farm town it was two decades ago. As the city grows, it has added more residents and pushed its boundary north toward Meridian.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Kuna

Remember the 2,000 homes planned near Falcon Crest Golf Course? The developer, M3 Cos., seeks approval of 116 homes in its Robin Hood Subdivision, a part of the project on the east side of Cloverdale Road and north of Kuna Road. The subdivision will require removing the existing nine-hole executive course, building a new course and reconstructing the entry road to the golf course.

M3 seeks to keep the sandstone curbing along the entry road to Falcon Crest Golf Course, remove a requirement to build a sidewalk along the entry road, and instead build a privately maintained 10- to 12-foot-wide concrete pathway.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This map appears in the Ada County Highway District’s analysis of the proposal for the Falcon Crest golf community in Kuna. More than 2,000 homes could be built on more than 1,000 acres. Provided by Ada County Highway District

The Ada County Highway District Commission will consider the project at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the ACHD headquarters at 3775 Adams St., Garden City.

—

Boise

Acme LLC has applied for a rezone to create the Voyager Residential Community at South Five Mile Road and Interstate 84. The company aims to build 27 single-family homes and 20 townhouses. Provided by the city of Boise

Acme LLC, a division of The Conger Group, is seeking to rezone an 8-acre parcel at 871 S. Five Mile Road to build 27 single-family homes and 20 townhouses. The land sits next to the south side of Interstate 84. Plans call for the homes to be about 2,600 square feet each and the townhouses to be 1,800 square feet.

—

Acme is also seeking to rezone a parcel to create 18 residential lots at 12600 W. Goldenrod Ave., near North Cloverdale and West McMillan roads. An existing single-family home would remain, while several outbuildings would be removed. A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

—

Boise State University is seeking to rezone six university-owned properties within the University Master Plan Area. The properties, which include residences and parking lots, are located on West Yale Court, South Manitou Avenue, South Denver Avenue, West Beacon Street and South Grant Avenue. The request is to consolidate the properties with other BSU parcels already included in the university zone.

—

James A. Kissler LLC has obtained a permit to build a 4,429-square-foot, two-story building at 1032 S. Broadway Ave. Separate permits will be needed to finish the interior space for retail and restaurant tenants. Construction is expected to cost $1.1 million, BuildZoom.com reports. The Statesman previously wrote about the project.

—

Greg Ferney of Storage Development LLC is looking to build a four-story multifamily residential building with 127 living units on 3 acres at 1250 S. Division St. The project also includes about 5,500 square feet of commercial space. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the conditional use permit for the development at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at City Hall. Boise’s Design Review Committee will hold a public hearing on the building’s design on at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

—

Jonathan Klutnick, represented by neUdesign Architecture, is seeking a conditional use modification add 30 apartments to a previously approved apartment development at 6230 W. State St. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the expansion at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at City Hall.

—

Nathan Hauder of RAN Idaho LLC is seeking a conditional use permit for townhouses within two buildings, three six-unit multifamily buildings and two four-unit buildings — 33 units in all — at 1400 N. Liberty St. He is also seeking to rezone the 1.9 acres the development would sit on from R-2 (medium density residential, which allows for 14.5 units per acre) to R-3D (multi-family residential with design review, which allows for 43.5 units per acre). The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the expansion at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at City Hall.

—

Mark Fledderjohann of Mussell Construction, on behalf of Cinco Talentos LLC of Boise, is seeking an appeal of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of a conditional use permit for a residential development of a 18 condominiums on 0.4 acres at 1715 W. Idaho St. A public hearing will be held at the Boise City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at City Hall.

—

Mychael Gorden of Summerlin Desert, LLC, is seeking to build a self-service storage business at 7373 S. Federal Way. The business would consist of six buildings totaling 103,622 square feet. Boise’s Design Review Committee will hold a public hearing on the buildings on at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at City Hall.

—

Kelli Lakey of Pivot North Architecture is looking to build a three-story restaurant and office building at 505. W Bannock St. The building be 15,100 square feet. Boise’s Design Review Committee will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at City Hall.

—

The city of Boise is seeking to rezone 25.7 acres from C-2D (general commercial with design review) to PC (pedestrian commercial), to make them more pedestrian-friendly. The land is along the State Street Corridor, between 11th and 19th streets, and along the Main Street corridor between 16th and 22nd streets. The Statesman wrote about this in July. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the rezone at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at City Hall.

—

The city of Boise is seeking to change its Development Code to better inform residents, including changing the timing of neighborhood meetings, increasing the radius for mailed notifications of public hearings and requiring applicants to install on-site public notice signs. The Boise City Council will hold a public hearing on the changes at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at City Hall.

—

The city also seeks to to amend its Development Code regarding uses and dimensional standards associated with PC (pedestrian commercial) zoning, including increasing setbacks allowing for free-standing signage and modifications to allowed uses. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the code change at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at City Hall.

—

Ada County

James and Susan Coles seek approval of a hillside development application from the Ada County Highway District for a development consisting of 14 homes on 10-acre lots in the proposed Broken Horn subdivision west of Seaman Gulch Road and south of Dry Creek Road.

—

Eagle

Mark Bottles, an Eagle real estate agent, seeks a comprehensive plan amendment, annexation and rezoneto build a 30-acre subdivision with 77 houses just east of Eagle High School. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

—

Jerron and Margie Porchia seek to rezone a 3-acre parcel at 10201 North Horseshoe Bend Road, north of the intersection of Horseshoe Bend Road and Hill Road, from residential to commercial. They are planning to build a restaurant, retail space, three townhomes and two single-family houses.

—

Brighton Corp. wants to build a 162-house subdivision on 81 acres at 2810 N. Lanewood Road and 2553 N. Linder Road. The Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the subdivision. The Eagle City Council will consider the application at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Eagle City Hall, 660 Civic Lane.

—

Meridian

SI Construction of Nampa wants to build 44 townhouses on 5 acres near the intersection of West McMillan Road and North Goddard Creek Way in North Meridian.

—

The Meridian Cemetery District is looking to expand the Meridian Cemetery at 895 E. Franklin Road.

—

Nampa

Trilogy Idaho seeks to build a new subdivision called Calvary Springs, with 64 houses on 17 acres, at 1713 E. Iowa Ave. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the application at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Nampa City Hall, 411 3rd St S.

—

Notable





The Idaho Press, formerly the Idaho Press-Tribune, has named Holly Beech as managing editor. Beech, 30, a Northwest Nazarene University graduate, has been with the Idaho Press for eight years. She succeeds Scott McIntosh, who left to become the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Holly Beech

—

Amherst Madison, a Boise real estate brokerage founded in 2013 and led by CEO and founding partner Nick Schlekeway, was ranked No. 28 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing, privately held U.S. businesses, reporting three-year revenue growth of 7,301% from 2015 to 2018 and revenue of $7.8 million.