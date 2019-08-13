Statesman hires Idaho Press editor as new Opinion editor

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s new opinion page editor and editorial writer. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Longtime journalist Scott McIntosh has been named the Statesman’s new Opinion page editor and editorial writer — a role he sees as essential in leading the discussion of what matters most to Idahoans in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

“Newspapers are in a unique and vital position to lead that conversation in a civil way, in a fact-based way, and a more deliberate way,” McIntosh said Tuesday.

McIntosh, 48, has been an Idaho journalist for about 13 years, first as the owner/editor of the weekly Kuna Melba-News and for the past six years as the editor of the Idaho Press newspaper, a daily based in Nampa. He will start with the Statesman on Aug. 19.

“Scott is a veteran journalist who has been immersed in the issues affecting Idaho residents for years. That experience will add depth to the Opinion pages of the Statesman, and help our readers form their opinions on the critical issues facing our community,” Idaho Statesman Publisher Rebecca Poynter said. “We are very excited to have him as a member of the Statesman family.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McIntosh will oversee the editorial board, letters to the editor and guest opinions, and write editorials and weekly columns.

“Opinion journalism plays a vital role in presenting a complete news and information package to our readers,” Poynter said. “As editorial page editor, Scott will express the views of the Statesman, as well as his own, and in doing so will help foster the constructive conversations a community needs to come together to address its challenges and plan its future.”

McIntosh is replacing longtime Statesman editor Bill Manny, who left in September to become a writer and producer at Idaho Public Television’s documentary series, Idaho Experience. As Manny did, McIntosh hopes to interact with the community.

“There’s nothing to say that an editorial or a column is just (based on) some person sitting in a room thinking,” he said. “It’s interviewing people, and bringing people in, and going out to see things first-hand. I’m looking forward to that.”

Three Treasure Valley issues at the top of his list: transportation, affordable housing and education.

McIntosh understands those issues intimately, as he and his wife, Nicola, have raised their two boys — now 17 and 14 — in the Treasure Valley. The couple moved to the Valley from Rochester, New York, to buy the Kuna Melba-News, which they ran from 2006 to 2012.

His resume boasts that they tripled circulation and doubled gross revenue at the Kuna weekly. They sold the paper, and McIntosh served as editor of the Argus Observer newspaper in Ontario, Oregon, for a year and a half before landing at the Idaho Press-Tribune, recently rebranded as Idaho Press.

At the Idaho Press, McIntosh managed a staff of about 20, including nine reporters, and also wrote editorials as part of his duties.

McIntosh grew up in a small town near Utica, New York, and always knew that he wanted to be a writer. He asked for and got a typewriter for Christmas when he was in second grade.

“I fell in love with the word ‘journalist,’ ” said McIntosh, a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He celebrates June 24 every year — his first day working at a newspaper in 1994.

He has worked for papers all over the country, including in New Mexico, Ohio and California. Prior to moving to Idaho, he was assistant metro editor at the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, N.Y., from 2001 to 2006.