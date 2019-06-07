After less than 2 weeks, CBD kiosk exits Boise mall. Here’s why.

CBD for sale in Boise? Yep. And guess where? Golden Nugget, a CBD-hemp store from Ontario, Oregon, opened a cart in Boise's mall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Golden Nugget, a CBD-hemp store from Ontario, Oregon, opened a cart in Boise's mall.

Golden Nugget CBD drew a lot of attention despite a very short run at the Boise Towne Square mall.

Sales were higher than expected — and the owners of the business realized they could no longer operate out of the kiosk paying the rate they started at, co-owner Jennifer Long said. The rate can increase with higher revenue, she said.

“Once you go over certain revenue, it becomes not inexpensive very quickly,” Long said.

So after less than two weeks at the mall, the Longs, who live in Baker City, Oregon, will be packing out of the kiosk Saturday night. They’re going to look for a place to open up near the mall, rather than in it.

One of the benefits of a different location will be more privacy for customers who want to talk about personal health issues, without the audience of people passing by in the mall, Long said.

They also will sell their products at a Meridian shop they’re opening Wednesday at 1330 E. Fairview Ave., between Papa Murphy’s and Tobacco Connection. The shop hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The couple are also changing the name of their business after receiving a cease and desist order from the Golden Nugget Las Vegas, a hotel and casino. They plan to re-name the business Gold Nugget CBD.

The Longs, who own numerous businesses, including a marijuana dispensary in Sumpter, Oregon, and a CBD shop in Ontario, opened the CBD kiosk at the Boise mall on May 28.