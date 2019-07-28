Databases
How much did the Trump administration pay Idaho farms to make up for the trade war?
China trade tensions worry US farmers
Search the Idaho Statesman’s database to see how much money farmers in your county got in trade-war tariff subsidies.
(Hint: To see all payments, leave the search fields empty and just hit the “Search” button.)
Read more: Millions went to Idaho after trade war. Farmers say it’s not enough.
The federal government has paid Idaho farms and dairies $24 million, under a special program meant to help them survive the Trump administration’s trade war.
Countries like China and Mexico retaliated against the administration’s tariffs by placing their own tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports. As a result, some Idaho farmers and dairies lost thousands of dollars a day, industry leaders said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rolled out a “trade mitigation” program to ease the pain, sending checks to farmers who suffered from retaliatory tariffs. The program includes dairy, wheat, cherries and other products. The first round of payments went out in 2018.
The USDA says an additional $16 billion will be distributed to U.S. farmers this year.
