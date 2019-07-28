How much did the Trump administration pay Idaho farms to make up for the trade war?

China trade tensions worry US farmers The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.

Search the Idaho Statesman’s database to see how much money farmers in your county got in trade-war tariff subsidies.

(Hint: To see all payments, leave the search fields empty and just hit the “Search” button.)

The federal government has paid Idaho farms and dairies $24 million, under a special program meant to help them survive the Trump administration’s trade war.

Countries like China and Mexico retaliated against the administration’s tariffs by placing their own tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports. As a result, some Idaho farmers and dairies lost thousands of dollars a day, industry leaders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rolled out a “trade mitigation” program to ease the pain, sending checks to farmers who suffered from retaliatory tariffs. The program includes dairy, wheat, cherries and other products. The first round of payments went out in 2018.

The USDA says an additional $16 billion will be distributed to U.S. farmers this year.