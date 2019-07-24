Duplexes in Meridian. Hundreds of houses in Eagle and Star. See what’s coming near you

Valor Pointe tackles veteran homelessness. Here’s how. "One homeless vet is too many," says Mayor Dave Bieter at the groundbreaking for supportive housing for veterans. The project is a partnership of many agencies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "One homeless vet is too many," says Mayor Dave Bieter at the groundbreaking for supportive housing for veterans. The project is a partnership of many agencies.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Meridian

Construction has begun in Meridian on Brighton Corp.’s Villas at Touchmark, 39 rental homes in the 100-acre Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village retirement community at 4037 E. Clocktower Lane. The duplexes each have up to 1,300 square feet.

The Donut + Dog, a hot dog and donut shop, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at the Village at Meridian, 3525 E. Longwing Lane, Suite A180.

Keller Associates, a civil engineering company based in Meridian, plans to build a three-story, 18,000-square-foot office buildingat the northeast corner of Main and East Bower streets downtown.

The Murray Group, an insurance broker with offices in Coeur d’Alene and Boise, is moving into a new office at 2929 W. Navigator Drive in Ten Mile Crossing.

Gyro Shack will take over the former home of a Subway at 3030 E. Magic View Drive in Meridian.

Stanton Healthcare, a women’s health care clinic that calls itself the pro-life Planned Parenthood, is expanding in Meridian to a 6,700 square-foot space at 2176 E. Franklin Road, Suite 130. The medical offices will add one exam room, a counseling room, medical supply space and a patient bathroom to the existing space, according to city permits.

A smoke shop, Tobacco Connection, will move into 20 E. Fairview Ave., which was previously home to a Payless Shoe store. Renovations on the 2,315 square-foot space will cost $30,000, according to city building permits.

The Ada County Highway District is considering adopting a concept study that defines the potential alignment and bridge replacement needs to expand the Linder Road corridor between Chinden Boulevard and State Street

Boise

Valor Pointe, at 42nd and State streets, is a supportive housing project for veterans. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Construction is starting this week on apartments for homeless veterans in Boise. A 27-apartment building, named Valor Pointe, will go up at 4203 W. State St., on the south side of the street about halfway between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Collister Drive. Like New Path Community Housing, the apartments for homeless people that opened in December at 2200 W. Fairview Ave., Valor Point aims to house homeless people first, then help them by offering health and mental-health care, counseling and substance-abuse treatment.

The Ada County Highway District is developing a concept study to explore re-aligning Orchard Street between Gowen Road and Victory Road. The change would allow the road to more directly connect with the new Lake Hazel Road extension.

Innovative Edge Development is seeking an appeal of the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of a development at 9689 and 9731 W. Shields Ave. The development would comprise 18 single-family homes. The appeal will be heard at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at City Hall.

The Washington Group Plaza is being renamed St. Luke’s Plaza, to reflect the Boise medical center’s purchase of the building at 720 E. Park Blvd. The building originally housed Morrison-Knudsen Corp., a large engineering and construction company founded in Boise and later sold to The Washington Group, based in Montana. The plaza’s name change is effective Aug. 1.

Saint Alphonsus Medical Group is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, for a clinic offering combined ear, nose and throat and hearing and balance services at 6094 W. Emerald St.

Xander Wildeisen, owner of Wild Iron Classic & Custom Cars, seeks a permit to open a custom shop to fabricate and install hot rod auto parts at the West Airport Industrial Park, 2574 S. Beverly St., Suite A106. Wildeisen restores and sells classic cars and street rods.

Eagle

DevCo, a Boise developer, and Patrick Towne, of Eagle, want to rezone 22 acres for a new subdivision, Estrada Village. The neighborhood would include 113 single-family houses at the northwest corner of South Edgewood Lane and East Hill Road. The properties would be mostly single-story homes designed for people over 55 years old, according to the development application.

Rennison Cos. hopes to build this 30,000 square-foot, two-story multitenant office building south of State Street. Lindgren:Labrie Architecture

Rennison Cos. is requesting approval from Eagle’s Design Review Committee to construct a 30,000 square-foot, two-story multitenant office building at 2120 E. Riverside Drive, just south of the intersection of State Street and Idaho 55. The building is part of the Lakes at Eagle development.

The Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Eagle City Hall, 660 Civic Lane, to consider Toll Brothers’ application to build a 913-house subdivision. The 373-acre subdivision is located at the southeast corner of West Beacon Light Road and North Palmer Lane.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will also consider a proposal from Brighton Corp. to annex 81 acres between North Lanewood Road and North Linder Road, south of the intersection of North Lanewood Road and West Beacon Light Road. On that land, Brighton plans to build 162 houses.

Nampa

Trilogy Idaho wants to annex 17 acres at 1713 E. Iowa Ave. for a 62-house subdivision it’s calling Calvary Springs. The land is owned by Corey Barton, founder and owner of CBH Homes.

Don Burch seeks a conditional use permit to set up a recreational vehicle park in an industrial area at 3400 Black Butte Court. The 19-acre property would have space for 137 RVs, according to the development application.

Amy Fling of PSC Industrial Properties LLC wants a conditional use permit to operate a Pro Shoe Cover business at 207 and 211 10th Ave. S. The lots were previously used for an auto-body repair business.

Star

Tucker Johnson of Green Village 2 Development in Eagle wants to annex 63 acres to build 252 houses at 11601 W. New Hope Road and 2660 N. Rusty Spur Lane. The Ccity Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at the Star City Hall, 10769 W. State St.

James Dean of Eagle seeks a conditional use permit to build a gym called Guardian Fitness at 246 N. Seneca Springs Way, north of West State Street.

Caldwell

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to host an open house on Wednesday, July 24, to present plans to replace the Middleton and Ustick road overpasses with new ones allowing for the widening of Interstate 84. The open house will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Canyon County Paramedics building, 6116 Graye Lane, Caldwell. Construction is expected to begin next spring.

ITD said it plans to spend more than $300 million on I-84 improvements in Canyon County, including the work already underway between Karcher Road and Franklin Boulevard in Nampa.

Garden City

Hannah Ball, founder of Urban Land Development, is requesting approval preliminary plat subdivision on 34th Street, 35th Street and Carr Street. The subdivision would have 27 residential lots, three commercial lots and nine mixed-use lots.—

Kuna

Panda Express wants to build a restaurant at 1311 N. Jacksonmill Ave., according to city agendas.