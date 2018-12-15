Neighbors fight apartments for homeless veterans, cite nearby bars. City disagrees

An apartment building for homeless veterans is on track to be built on State Street in Boise, midway between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Collister Drive.
The apartments won unanimous approval from the Boise City Council despite opposition from neighboring residents, who said the building lacked adequate parking and, with three stories, was too tall for its surroundings. They also said the presence of six bars and a strip club within walking distance could hurt homeless veterans struggling with alcohol.
“I think we’re setting them up to fail by putting them at that location,” said Susan Mickelson, whose home on Fargo Drive is near the building site, at a public hearing Tuesday night.
But City Council President Lauren McLean told the Statesman that the location has good access to public transit, and the building will offer support to the veterans.
“The only thing we know about these veterans is that they served our country and need a home,” she said. “Everything else is supposition.”
The building would have 27 apartments at 4203 W. State St., the southwest corner of State and Fargo streets. Like the newly opened apartments for homeless people on Fairview Avenue, it would include supportive services for the residents. Each unit would have one bedroom. A 28th unit would house a live-in property manager.
Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp. is developing the building.
