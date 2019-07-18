New Treasure Valley apartments seek seniors who have $2,850 to $3,825 a month for rent

The Wolff Co.’s new apartment community is the latest example of Treasure Valley rental housing that caters to affluent seniors, especially those who may have burned out on the task of rustling up dinner every night.

Units range between $2,850 to nearly $3,825 per month at Revel Eagle, depending on size and amenities included at the 55-and-over independent-living community, located at at 746 E. Riverside Drive. According to the landlord, monthly pricing includes utilities, housekeeping and “meal points” that can be redeemed at the onsite eatery and pub.

While most of the Valley’s designated senior housing is more modest in price and amenities, some of the swankiest developments going up in town are geared to folks ready to leave behind all that mundane lawn mowing, leaf raking, snow shoveling and other daily home maintenance.

And many are prepared to pay the price, even if it’s almost four grand a month.

As the nearly 75-million–strong boomer generation (born 1946 to 1964) shifts into the empty nest and retirement phases of life — the largest generation ever to do so — developers have spotted a big opportunity.

Enter the age-restricted developments that have cropped up across the country as older adults downsize from their big homes in the suburbs into smaller abodes in these active-adult communities, including rentals. And each new development seems to be upping the game with bigger and better.

The front entrance to Revel Eagle, the Wolff Co.’s new, upscale 55-and-older apartment complex at at at 746 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle. Daniel O'Connor Provided by The Wolff Co.

“Part of the reason that the market is as hot as it has ever been is the sheer size” of the boomer generation,” says spokeswoman Samantha Reid of 55places.com, a real estate resource for active adults looking for a community. “And they saved their money.”

Revel is described as a senior community with meal plans, a full-service salon and spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center with classes, and a movie theater. Tenants have been moving in since April.

Food Network star Chef Beau MacMillan has created menus focused on healthy eating at the property’s restaurant and pub. The eateries act as both a destination for residents to socialize and a profit center for the landlord.

“Ovation, our modern American restaurant, and the Social Club, our spirited pub, offer residents innovative seasonal menus, exceptional service and flexible dining options,” said Chuck Faylor, the community’s executive director of the restaurant-caliber meals. “Residents choose when and where they want to eat – whether that’s in their apartment, in our restaurants or even in our private dining room.”

Revel Eagle offers 146 studio, one- and two-bedroom independent living units.

The Wolff Company is developing numerous senior living communities throughout the U.S. with plans to broaden its portfolio even further by investing $300 million to $400 million annually in additional communities. Revel Eagle joins a roster of 18 other company-owned senior living communities that have opened or are under development by the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based private equity firm and multifamily developer.

A look at a living space at Revel Eagle, the Wolff Co.’s new, upscale 55-and-older apartment complex at at at 746 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle. Daniel O'Connor Provided by The Wolff Co.

“Revel Eagle opened at an ideal time, as the need and desire for flexible lifestyles focused on all areas of wellness is growing,” Faylor said. “People want a lock-and-leave home that gives them the freedom to live life on their terms.”

Wolff was drawn to an underserved and growing affluent senior population in Eagle – both longtime locals and newbies. And they’re not the only players in town. Scheduled to be completed by December is Cadence at the Village, a five-story, 166-unit active-living complex behind the Boise Co-op in Meridian. Brighton Corp. is the developer.

Faylor did not disclose Revel Eagle’s construction costs. The general contractor was Engineered Structures Inc.