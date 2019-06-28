‘Boise Boys’ open up warehouse Saturday for a yard sale. The money goes to charity

Boise Boys are back for season 2 The unlikely business partners — best friends Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell — form a perfect home renovation/home flipping team based in Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The unlikely business partners — best friends Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell — form a perfect home renovation/home flipping team based in Boise.

Looking for a table, chairs, lamps or other items that may have appeared on an episode of HGTV’s “Boise Boys”?

Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, the stars of the show, may just have a deal for you. They are hosting a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at their Timber + Love warehouse at 3024 W. Fairview Ave.

If you’ve been around the Treasure Valley for a long time, you might know the location as the former home of Koppel’s Browzeville. Howard Koppel ran the Army surplus and outdoor gear store. It operated at the site next to the Boise River from 1951 to 2003.

Prices start at $1 but there are also more expensive items, such as a $400 oak table. The sale also includes construction gear.

Proceeds from the yard sale will go to LEAP Charities. The Boise nonprofit looks to provide affordable housing to low-income families in need. The charity recently opened a four-home complex in West Boise that uses shipping containers, with a second complex planned on an adjacent parcel on West Shields Avenue, off Old Horseshoe Bend Road.

“Boise Boys” is in its second season. The self-described “Bert and Ernie odd couple” of construction renovate old houses throughout Boise.

Caldwell also appeared recently as a designer for an episode of Robert Irvine’s show “Restaurant Impossible,” which airs on the Food Network.