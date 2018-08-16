Get ready for round 2 of the ‘Boise Boys’

HGTV has ordered a second season of “Boise Boys,” the stars announced Thursday on Instagram.
“We are so thankful to everyone who has encouraged us and cheered us on along the way,” they said.
“Boise Boys” follows locals Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell as they buy and sell homes in Boise through their company Timber and Love. The show revolves around the duo’s wildly different styles as they tackle enormous construction and remodel projects, but it also showcases Boise’s neighborhoods and businesses.
The first season debuted in the spring with a pilot episode on HGTV. It performed well in ratings, so the network picked up the show for a full season. Its popularity catapulted “Boise Boys” into a second season.
HGTV has ordered 13 more hour-long episodes, the guys said Thursday. They start filming the season Monday.
