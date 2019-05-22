Watch time-lapse video as the Bishop Foote Guest House moves across the St. Luke’s campus

Watch: Time-lapse video of moving the Bishop Foote Guest House at St. Luke’s The Bishop Foote Guest House on the St. Luke's Boise Medical Center campus was moved down the street to make room for a hospital expansion. It went part of the way May 3, but an equipment malfunction delayed completion until Saturday, May 18. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bishop Foote Guest House on the St. Luke's Boise Medical Center campus was moved down the street to make room for a hospital expansion. It went part of the way May 3, but an equipment malfunction delayed completion until Saturday, May 18.

It took a couple of weeks longer than expected, but the Bishop Foote Guest House completed its journey across the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center campus over the weekend.

The move began May 3, with crews from Western States Moving of Nampa lifting the house at 121 W. Jefferson St., just west of the hospital, onto a trailer. It got towed east on Jefferson toward Avenue B, when it stopped.

Rather than go any farther, the movers decided to park it there and complete repairs before starting up again on another day.

“They could have kept going but they stopped it there just in case, because what they didn’t want to have happen was to have it break down in front of the ambulance entrance or on Avenue B,” hospital spokeswoman Anita Kissee said by telephone. “So they felt it was better to pause it on Jefferson, where it was, and complete repairs there.”

The Ada County Highway District advised against moving the house the following weekend because of several events — Boise State University’s graduation, The Race for the Cure and Mother’s Day — that impacted traffic.

The trip began again on Saturday, May 18, going from Jefferson Street onto Avenue B, where it crossed under the new skybridge linking the children’s hospital with the newly constructed Children’s Pavilion and then onto Bannock Street.

The move of the Bishop Foote Guest House took it underneath the new skybridge that links St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital with the newly built Children’s Pavilion. Provided by St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

It was unloaded on a lot at Bannock and Avenue B, where another old home was moved last summer. With 4,000 square feet, the 304-ton Bishop Foote House was built in 1935. It originally served as the home for Idaho’s Episcopal bishop but had been used since 1973 as a guest home for adult hospital patients who didn’t need hospitalization and their families.

Those patients will be housed temporarily at the Heritage House, a former bed and breakfast at 109 W. Idaho St. St. Luke’s bought the inn three years ago to offer low-cost lodging for patients.

Eventually, such patients will be able to stay at the new Ronald McDonald House under construction at 139 E. Warm Springs Ave.

St. Luke’s has not determined how the Bishop Foote Guest House will be used.

The lot vacated by the move will be filled by a new shipping and receiving building. It’s across the street from where a new parking garage and central plant are being built.

Those projects are part of a multiyear expansion of the St. Luke’s campus. The work includes new buildings and added clinics and physician offices in other buildings.