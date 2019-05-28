Karaoke studios in Downtown Boise, apartments in Nampa: See what’s coming near you

Here’s what’s going up now, and soon, all over Downtown Boise Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley.

Boise

Voicebox is seeking a permit to remodel 3,000 square feet at the former Urban Outfitters store at 328 S. 8th St. The updated space, which will cost an estimated $550,000, will include six karaoke studios, a small kitchen and a food sales area.

An artist’s rendering of the planned Valor Pointe apartments for homeless veterans at 4203 W. State St. in Boise. Provided by city of Boise

Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp. is seeking a permit to build the 27-unit Valor Pointe apartment building for homeless veterans at 4203 W. State St. The four-story building will cost an estimated $4.2 million.

Hammett Homes is seeking permits to build eight homes in the 3300 block of West Lassen Drive, near HIll Road in the Sunset neighborhood. The two-story homes would have 3,045 square feet each.





The Boise City Council approved a rezone of 1.9 acres at 9819 and 9831 W. Shields Avenue in far Northwest Boise from R-1C, single-family residential with an allowance of eight units per acre, to R-2D/DA, medium-density residential with design review and a development agreement. The application was submitted by Dark Horse Associates, which could eventually build townhomes on the parcels.





Habitat Veterinary Hospital is seeking a permit to construct a 5,900-square-foot pet hospital at 3103 E. Barber Valley Dr. Another 1,500 square feet is planned for future use.





Michael Wood is seeking a permit to build a two-story multifamily housing building at 850 S. Latah St. It would have six units, with each floor having 2,196 square feet.

Nampa





Lanco Inc. is seeking to annex and rezone 5 acres at 3615 Southside Blvd, near Reagan Elementary School in South Nampa. The development, called Gemstone Subdivision, would include 16 single-family houses, with a density of about three units per acre.

Taylor Schmidt of Schmidt Investments is seeking a conditional use permit to build 40 apartments for seniors 55 and over at 416 W. Greenhurst Road, across from South Middle School and near the Walmart Supercenter.

Vape Strong LLC is seeking a conditional use permit for a vape store at 5842 E. Franklin Road.

Caldwell

Del Taco, the fast Mexican-food chain, says it is opening a restaurant Wednesday, May 29, at 606 N 21st Ave. in Caldwell.

Ada County

Franchisee Ron Bishop will open Idaho’s first Postal Connections store in the Hazelwood Marketplace, owned by Doug Miller at 10673 W. Lake Hazel Road (at Five Mile Road) in Boise, the company said in a news release. Frisco, Texas-based Postal Connections provides packaging, shipping and business services.

Business Editor David Staats contributed.