Townhouses in West Boise. A microbrewery in downtown Eagle. What’s coming near you.

Meridian, a Boise suburb, is adding thousands of residents every year. It is Idaho's second-largest city. Its population is estimated to 166,945 by 2040.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

The Main Street Deli at 904 W. Main St. has begun serving weeknight dinners under the restaurant name il Sugo (“the sauce” in Italian). Service is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deli continues to operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Timber Ridge Homes of Boise has applied to build five duplexes at 9511 W. Sunflower Lane. The two-story units will have a garage and 766 square feet on the first floor, and 1,051 square feet on the second. The project is expected to cost $1.85 million.

Re-Pop Gifts, which describes itself as “Idaho’s fandom and pop culture headquarters,” has moved from State Street to Downtown Boise. The new shop is located at 210 N. 10th St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

McCullough-Jones Land Co. of Salt Lake City is seeking to build a four-building self-storage complex with an office at 5926 S. Federal Way. It will have 70,000 square feet. The Boise City Design Review Committee will hold a hearing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at city hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

David Rex of WHGR2 LLC is seeking to open a 2,092-square-foot bakery at 1511 N. 13th St., in a portion of the old Certified Inc. Rug & Furniture Cleaners building. The Royal Cocktail Co. is taking up the other portion of the building, at 1509 N. 13th.

Sterling Homes of Eagle is seeking to build a seven-unit townhouse as part of a multibuilding project at 11227 W. Gabrielle Drive, off of Fairview Avenue between Cloverdale and Five Mile roads. The two-story units would have 550 square feet on the ground floor and 621 square feet on the second story.

The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority is set to close its waiting list for its high-rise Public Housing and Section 8 new construction properties on May 31. In order to be added to the waiting list, applications must be returned to the BCACHA office with a postmark by that date.

J. Oates Portrait design is looking to open a photo studio at 7447 W. Emerald St. The company plans to spend $133,500 on improvements.

The Neptune Society of Plantation, Florida, is seeking to open a cremation services business at 7940 W. Rifleman St. The company plans $169,767 in improvements.

Meridian

Fast Eddy’s, owned by Steve and Tracie Eddy, has opened a gas station, convenience store, car wash and lube shop at 3775 N. Eagle Road. The operation also features an Earl of Sandwich shop, the first in Idaho for the Orlando, Florida-based company.

On Wednesday, May 22, BVA Development broke ground on Eagle View Landing, an office and retail development anchored by a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office for the Idaho Central Credit Union. The development will also include a hotel and medical offices. ICCU bought the land in 2018 from Idaho Elks Rehab.

Dave Yorgason, of Tall Timber Consulting in Boise, and Todd Campbell, of Todd Campbell Construction, Inc., are applying to annex and zone 20 acres at 805 E. McMillan Road, between Locust Grove and Meridian roads, to build 57 single-family houses, which includes four homes already on the site. The neighborhood, to be called Silver Springs, would be zoned R-4. If approved, that would mean that a landscaping business in operation at 1157 E. McMillan Road would close by 2022, according to the application.

Doug Jayo, of Jayo Land Development Co., is asking the Meridian City Council to approve the final plat of the Cherry Blossom subdivision, which would include 44 single-family houses on 11 acres of land at 615 W. Cherry Lane.

U.S. Bank is planning to open a branch at 2775 Navigator Drive, Suite 105, at Ten Mile Crossing. The improvements to the 1,250-square-foot space are set to cost $60,000.

Jon Smith Subs is set to open a restaurant at 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 140, in the Ten Mile Creek area. The project will cost $250,000 for a new 1,314-square-foot space, according to the application.

Achieve Physical Therapy will open an office at 4740 Penngrove Way near the intersection of McMillan and Linder roads. The project, which will take up a 2,024-square-foot space in the building, is slated to cost $196,722.59, according to the application. Next door, Thrive Pediatrics is opening a medical office.