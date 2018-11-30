Restaurant, bar planned for spot where a Hyde Park rug cleaner operated for decades

For 67 years, Certified Inc. Rug & Furniture Cleaners operated out of a shop in Boise’s Hyde Park district. Late last year, owner Jerry Dunne retired and closed the business.
When the building at 1509 N. 13th St. reopens, it may become a restaurant and bar, according to an application filed with the city of Boise.
The building’s owner, Tyson Carter, a former Boise resident who lives in Puerto Rico, said he is working to arrange a lease with tenants he declined to identify.
“I’m really excited about who the tenants are,” Carter said by phone. “I think they’ll add a lot of value to the community.”
There’s no time frame for opening. Two applications filed with the city would allow Carter to replace the roof and gutters, paint the building and remove the existing awnings.
The shop, which has 4,186 square feet, sits between Hyde Perk Coffee House and North End Pizza. They’re located in the historic Waymire Block.
The building that housed Certified Inc. Rug & Furniture Cleaners was built between 1903 and 1912, according to the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office.
The restaurant development was first reported by Boisedev.com.
Comments