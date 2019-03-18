Guru Donuts is under new ownership. If you love potato doughnuts, you’re in for a treat.

Heaven, for at least some doughnut lovers, is under new ownership.
Iconic local eatery Guru Donuts announced Monday on Facebook that it has new owners: Evan and Krystle McLaughlin of Mission Donut, a year-old, home-based doughnut business on the North End.
“We have loved Guru since we were lured here by the small-town charm with big-city ambition that puts Boise on the map,” the new owners said on Facebook. “Seven years later, our dream echoing that of the Morans [the original owners], they have decided to pass the rolling pin.”
Kevin and Angel Moran founded Guru Donuts in 2013. They first rented space in the Garro Building, 816 W. Bannock St., and later moved their bakery and store to the Idanha building at 10th and Main streets.
New owners don’t mean big changes are on the horizon. There will be some Mission touches added to the shop, the McLaughlins said, but almost everything else will be the same. A big part of that will be thanks to the employees, whom Krystle says are like a family.
That means beloved doughnut flavors such strawberry shortcake, lemon meringue and peanut butter mocha will still be around. Guru’s signature doughnut — the Hipsterberry, which is made with blueberries, blackberries and organic lavender — is also here to stay.
Krystle said not much will change from the Guru Donuts people know and love, although some Mission Donut favorites will soon be offered. Mission’s potato-based doughnuts are working their way to the Guru menu, as well as gluten-friendly (but not necessarily gluten-free) options.
“We’re going to keep Guru what it is,” Krystle said.
Another change is a potential expansion for the restaurant, although Krystle said growth will come “in measured increments.”
The store will stay in the Idanha building. There is a 600-square-foot space with double doors leading to Main Street that the owners plan to open for Treefort, the annual music festival that begins Wednesday, and use for extra seating.
The McLaughlins met the Morans through a mutual friend who mentioned that the Morans were looking to move on to their next adventure. Their paths aligned, Krystle said, and the McLaughlins took over Guru.
The sale took place March 11.
