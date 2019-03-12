This Boise psychiatric hospital has emerged from bankruptcy with a new owner

One of Idaho’s few psychiatric hospitals is now owned by a nonprofit mental health agency with strong local ties.

The company that owned Safe Haven hospital in Boise filed for bankruptcy last year, telling a judge that several things went wrong to result in an avalanche of debt. The bankruptcy put the psychiatric hospital’s future in question.

But behavioral health nonprofit Lifeways Inc., which serves the Treasure Valley from Oregon to Southwest Idaho, bought the hospital in January.

Now called Lifeways Hospital, the 16-bed facility is at 8050 W. Northview St. in Boise. It serves adult patients who need short-term hospitalization for mental illness.

Lifeways hires nurses, staff

The facility provides medication management, therapy, skills training, activity therapy and support as patients transition back into life outside the hospital, Lifeways said in a news release.

“Our goal is to provide a safe place for psychiatric recovery and stabilization,” Lifeways said.

The hospital takes patients with Medicaid insurance and those who are uninsured. It also takes health insurance and cash payments.

In its first couple of months, Lifeways added to the hospital’s staff. It added a cook, two registered nurses and planned to add more clinical staff.

Among Idaho’s biggest mental health agencies

Lifeways already has several local offices. It provides outpatient, crisis and residential care for people who have mental health or substance use issues. Lifeways has 300 employees and says it is the largest private behavioral health agency in the area.

Lifeways also has been tapped to run a behavioral health crisis center for Canyon County and the surrounding area. That crisis center will open in April at 524 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Open 24 hours a day for short-term crisis care, it will join several other regional crisis centers, including one in Boise that opened in 2017 to serve the Ada County area.