Business

The fine print about sales at soon-to-close Payless ShoeSource stores in the Treasure Valley

By David Staats

February 20, 2019 06:21 PM

The Payless Shoesource store at Boise Towne Square mall is one of six in the Treasure Valley that will close this spring.
The Payless Shoesource store at Boise Towne Square mall is one of six in the Treasure Valley that will close this spring. David Staats dstaats@idahostatesman.com
The Payless Shoesource store at Boise Towne Square mall is one of six in the Treasure Valley that will close this spring. David Staats dstaats@idahostatesman.com

If you want discount shoes, now may be a good time to buy some on sale. The Payless ShoeSource chain says it has marked down goods as it prepares to go out of business.

Payless, which has seven stores in the Treasure Valley, says it is selling shoes now for 20 percent to 40 percent off ticketed prices. Payless says its liquidation sales will continue at most stores until they close at the end of May, though some may close by the end of March.

No coupons will be honored, and all sales are final. The company says it will honor gift cards and store credit only until Monday, March 11. It will allow returns and exchanges only until Friday, March 1, and only for goods bought before last Sunday, Feb. 17, when the liquidation sales began.

The Topeka, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection this week. It is closing about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. It closed its e-commerce business Friday, though some goods are still available on Amazon.

Payless’ Treasure Valley stores are in:

Boise: At Boise Towne Square mall, in the Shopko shopping center at 2655 S. Broadway, and in the Westpark Towne Plaza at 411 S. Milwaukee St., and near the West Boise Shopko at 8105. W. Fairview Ave. (The Shopko stores are closing too as part of that retail chain’s bankruptcy.)

Meridian: In the Cherry Plaza at 108 E. Fairview Ave.

Nampa: Near the Shopko at 2100 Caldwell Blvd.

Caldwell: In the Clearwater Plaza at 5216 E. Cleveland Blvd.

The Associated Press contributed.

Read Next

business

Department store chain files for bankruptcy, will close its last Treasure Valley store



Read Next

business

A bookstore closed. Longtime restaurants too. What the Treasure Valley lost in 2018

Read Next

business

Two large Treasure Valley shopping centers have thrived while another has struggled

Read Next

business

Idaho Youth Ranch has a new CEO. He says the nonprofit is at a turning point

Read Next

business

Golf, drink and listen to music at Meridian’s old corn-maze site? Look at this plan

David Staats

David Staats is business editor of the Idaho Statesman, which he joined in 2004. He has assigned, edited and reported business, politics, government and other Idaho stories since 2006.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  