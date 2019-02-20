The fine print about sales at soon-to-close Payless ShoeSource stores in the Treasure Valley

If you want discount shoes, now may be a good time to buy some on sale. The Payless ShoeSource chain says it has marked down goods as it prepares to go out of business.
Payless, which has seven stores in the Treasure Valley, says it is selling shoes now for 20 percent to 40 percent off ticketed prices. Payless says its liquidation sales will continue at most stores until they close at the end of May, though some may close by the end of March.
No coupons will be honored, and all sales are final. The company says it will honor gift cards and store credit only until Monday, March 11. It will allow returns and exchanges only until Friday, March 1, and only for goods bought before last Sunday, Feb. 17, when the liquidation sales began.
The Topeka, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection this week. It is closing about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. It closed its e-commerce business Friday, though some goods are still available on Amazon.
Payless’ Treasure Valley stores are in:
Boise: At Boise Towne Square mall, in the Shopko shopping center at 2655 S. Broadway, and in the Westpark Towne Plaza at 411 S. Milwaukee St., and near the West Boise Shopko at 8105. W. Fairview Ave. (The Shopko stores are closing too as part of that retail chain’s bankruptcy.)
Meridian: In the Cherry Plaza at 108 E. Fairview Ave.
Nampa: Near the Shopko at 2100 Caldwell Blvd.
Caldwell: In the Clearwater Plaza at 5216 E. Cleveland Blvd.
The Associated Press contributed.
