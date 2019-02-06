Business

181 jobs to be cut at Saint Alphonsus hospital system in the Treasure Valley

By Audrey Dutton

February 06, 2019 12:18 PM

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, owned by national chain Trinity Health, will take part in the Civica Rx prescription drug company.
Nationwide restructuring by Trinity Health will result in 181 job cuts at Saint Alphonsus Health System in October.

Of the 181 local employees affected, 127 work in patient billing for hospitals, and 54 work in patient billing for doctor’s offices.

“These changes are difficult for colleagues involved, and at Saint Alphonsus, we are committed to a supportive and transparent process that provides transition support during this difficult period,” said health system spokesman Mark Snider.

The employees’ job functions are being moved to a service center in Michigan. Treasure Valley employees could be eligible for jobs in that service center or others in Michigan and Ohio, Snider said. They will be offered relocation assistance.

Local employees also could take a different job within Saint Alphonsus if they want to stay in the area, he said.

Trinity Health will “as a last resort, [offer] severance pay and outplacement services to those who end up leaving the system,” Snider said.

The health system added 525 employees since 2016 — about a 10 percent increase in the local workforce, Snider said.

Audrey Dutton

