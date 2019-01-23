3 things to know about Saint Al’s new president

The Boise-area Saint Alphonsus operations have a new leader.
Saint Alphonsus Health System on Wednesday announced its new hire: Andrew Cosentino.
1. He’s the local leader
Cosentino will oversee Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, which is the flagship operation of the health system. It includes the hospital on Curtis Road, as well as clinics and other services around Ada County. (The Nampa medical center has its own president.)
The health system’s current CEO, Odette Bolano, had been the local leader of Saint Al’s in Boise. After about three years in that role, she left briefly for a job in Florida but was hired again in August to take on a larger role as CEO of the whole health system.
2. He comes from a big name in Seattle
Cosentino was vice president of the Swedish Neuroscience Institute and rehabilitation and performance medicine. Seattle-based Swedish Health System is a nonprofit with five hospital campuses in the Seattle area.
“Andrew has over 20 years of diverse nonprofit and for-profit leadership experience,” Bolano said in a news release. “He’s an innovative and visionary health care executive. His collaborative approach has helped him excel at building and growing strong partnerships with physicians, hospital leaders, community leaders and boards.”
3. Cosentino has worn many hats
Before his time at Swedish Health System, Cosentino worked at Carondelet Health Network in Tucson, Arizona.
In prior jobs, he oversaw medical services including neuroscience, oncology and women’s health; and worked for a cardiac health care company. He’s held several administrative roles, including administrator at Tucson Medical Center.
Cosentino has an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, physics and math from University of Iowa. He also received a physical therapy graduate certificate from the University of Iowa’s College of Medicine.
