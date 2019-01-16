8-story residential building Downtown faces review. Condos proposed at 17th and Idaho

Boise
River Caddis of East Lansing, Michigan, has applied for a design review permit for its planned eight-story building with housing, ground-floor retail and interior parking at 2nd and Myrtle streets.
Mark Fledderjohann of Mussell Construction, on behalf of Cinco Talentos LLC of Boise, has applied to build an 18-unit condominium complex at 1715 W. Idaho St. The three-story building on a vacant lot is planned for 16,729 square feet.
Scott Thomson of Strider Group LLC of Boise is applying to build two warehouses, one with 20,000 square feet and the other with 25,000 square feet, on a vacant lot at 2201 S. Cole Road.
Jeff Likes of ALC Architecture, on behalf of Rock Solid Drywall of Boise, has applied to build two warehouse buildings on an empty lot at 2424 S. Liberty St. The one-story buildings would have 21,146 square feet.
Mark Guho Construction of Boise is seeking to build an office building with 3,300 square feet at 5390 W. Irving St. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the project on Jan. 7. The property includes a newly built construction shop and storage facility with 11,000 square feet.
Amanda Ryan of BRS Arcitects, on behalf of Kittyhawk Investments of Eagle, applied for a permit to add eight self-storage buildings at Five Mile Storage, 1100 S. Five Mile Road.
Knife River of Boise is seeking to build an office building at 5450 W. Gowen Road. The building, slated to include space for vehicle repairs, would have 31,500 square feet.
Eagle
Create Craft Studio, owned by Monica Ryan, leased 1,295 square feet of retail space in the Eagle Marketplace, at 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Suite 119, Eagle, according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.
Eagle Church of the Nazarene is seeking to build a 2,160-square foot addition and parking-lot expansion at 1001 W. State St.
Hoot Nanney Farms, Inc, represented by Michal and Bill Dixon, requested an annexation and rezoning of their 90-acre site on State Highway 16 and West Floating Feather Road. The rezoning would convert the parcel from a Rural-Urban Transition Zone to a residential area with a development agreement, and “support marketing efforts to various developers,” the staff report read.
SLN Planning, represented by Shawn Nickel, requested to rezone four acres at 2924 W. Floating Feather Road from agricultural-residential to residential-estate, which would allow the developer to divide the land into two parcels. The land is owned by the Roxanne Wittman Family Trust.
Justin Martin with White Sturgeon LLC is looking to plat 26 buildable lots along 12 acres at 2755 E. State St. The parcel is owned by Staker & Parsons Cos., doing business as Idaho Materials and Construction.
Middleton
Building Hope bought 9.5 acres at 1223 W. Main St., Middleton, for development of a future charter school, according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.
Kuna
Mark Tate, with M3 Companies, a housing developer in Idaho and Arizona, is asking to annex about 990 acres into Kuna City limits, change the Comprehensive Plan from agriculture to mixed use for 409 residential lots for the Falcon Crest Subdivision. The site is located at the northeast corner of Cloverdale and Kuna Roads. The proposed plan went before Kuna’s Planning and Zoning Commission in November, but was met with questions from residents about what the development would do to traffic in the area or levels of well water. The public hearing was continued from Wednesday, Jan. 2, and to Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the City Hall Council Chamber.
Inaki Lete is requesting to create 10 commercial buildable lots on 12 acres for a commercial subdivision at 1795 W. Deer Flat Road. Kuna will hold a public hearing to approve the platting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the City Hall Council Chamber, 751 W. 4th St.
Tim Eck is requesting to subdivide 40 acres into 206 lots for single-family homes at 2030 W. Kuna Road near the northwest corner of Ten Mile and Kuna Roads for what is being called the Madrone Heights Subdivision. The Kuna City Council will continue a public hearing to approve the platting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the City Hall Council Chamber.
Garden City
A citizen, Bonnie Layton, is appealing the approval of a 56-unit multifamily apartment complex to be built at 4665 W. Chinden Blvd.
Jane Suggs of WHPacific is representing a proposal to build new condos as part of the Waterfront project at 3615 N. Prospect Lane on land owned by Energreen Development Co. LLC.
