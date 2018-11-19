Micron stock falls after China reports progress in antitrust case

Shares of Boise’s Micron Technology Inc. fell on Monday after a financial news outlet said Chinese officials had found anti-competitive behavior by Micron and two other digital-memory makers.

The Financial Times reported that a Chinese anti-monopoly official said an investigation has found “massive” antitrust violations by Micron and two Korean memory-chip makers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The three companies make 95 percent of the world’s dynamic random-access memory. Micron has the smallest share of the three, about 21 percent.

The news follows allegations by Micron and the U.S. government of theft by China of Micron trade secrets. U.S. authorities say that theft is part of an increasingly aggressive effort by China to pilfer American technology, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has slapped tariffs on Chinese products, alleging unfair competition.

Micron shares hovered around $37 at midday Mountain time Monday, down from Friday’s $39.44 close. The stock has lost about 40 percent of its value since peaking in May slightly above $61.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Micron spokesman did not immediately respond Monday to an email seeking comment on the Financial Times report.