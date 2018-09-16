World’s chip-grade silicon is dwindling. Boise State is working on an alternative: DNA

The No. 17 Boise State football team fell to 2-1 overall with a 44-21 loss at the hands of No. 24 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. Two blocked punts, a missed field goal and seven sacks sank the Broncos’ hope for a win at the Big 12 school.
A coalition of state and federal agencies have begun moving mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the northern Cascades to re-establish the depleted population there and reduce problems caused in the Olympics by non-native goats.
The Boise Fire Department is responding to an emergency situation on the 400 block of South Ninth Street in or near the Knitting Factory, according to the police scanner. Smoke could be seen from the alleyway near the Knit.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.