World’s chip-grade silicon is dwindling. Boise State is working on an alternative: DNA

The world’s supply of silicon that is pure enough for computer chips is dwindling. Scientists at Boise State University are working to develop a new kind of memory made with engineered DNA.
7 must-do fall beer festivals in Boise

Beer

7 must-do fall beer festivals in Boise

Whether you want German styles during Oktoberfest or fresh hop beers from Idaho brewers, fall festivals offer fun, unique events. Do not miss these Boise brew fests during September and October.

