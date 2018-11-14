Seeking an apartment? These 272 are planned on Fairview, near 96 already going up

A Boise developer plans to build nearly 300 apartments at Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road on a parcel that for housed the Central Assembly Christian Life Center for four decades.
In an application filed with the city of Boise, the Hawkins Cos. proposes to build 272 units in what is being called the East Village Apartments. The complex would be built on an 11-acre parcel.
Another developer, Bach Homes of Draper, Utah, submitted plans in 2015 for a 254-unit apartment complex on the same land at 12000 W. Fairview. The complex was never built.
It appears Hawkins plans to build nine four-story residential buildings in the complex, according to unlabeled buildings shown on a map submitted to the city. The application indicates there will be 13 buildings total, with the plans including a clubhouse, a 10-bay and eight-bay garages and another unspecified building.
The apartments are sorely needed in a city where the vacancy rate for rentals is less than 3 percent.
The application does not indicate how the apartments will be priced. A sign at the property indicates the housing will be a “luxury apartment community.”
The plans call for a dog park and sidewalks, along with 512 parking spaces for cars and 272 for bicycles.
Project manager Brandon Whallon could not be reached immediately Wednesday afternoon.
If built, the complex will give that stretch of Fairview three apartment complexes. An existing complex of more than two dozen units is located just east of the Hawkins property.
And east of that, at Fairview and North Dawn Place, the Biltmore Co. of Meridian has begun work to build 96 apartments contained in six buildings.
Comments