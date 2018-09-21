A new apartment complex is going up on Fairview Avenue. It will add nearly 100 residences

If you’re having trouble finding an apartment to rent in Boise, you’ll soon have another option.
Drivers on West Fairview Avenue may have seen the work that began recently just east of the Cloverdale Cemetery and across the street. The Biltmore Co. is building 96 apartments in six buildings at 11716 W. Fairview Ave., at North Dawn Place.
An acre of land fronting Fairview will be held for an undetermined commercial project, according to plans Biltmore filed with the city of Boise. The apartment complex will be behind that property.
The other four acres are devoted to the apartment complex, which will include three, three-story buildings with 24 units each and three two-story buildings with eight apartments each.
Most of the apartments, 78, will have two bedrooms and 1,024 square feet. The remaining 18 apartments will have one bedroom and 701 square feet. Each will come with a private porch, according to the plans.
The project will help fill a need in a city where the vacancy rate for rentals is less than 3 percent.
A 130-space parking lot — with one covered parking space for each residential unit — will be located in the center of the complex. The design is meant to shield adjacent apartment complexes and businesses from noise and parking lot lighting. There will also be 96 bicycle parking spaces, 24 covered.
The complex will also include a gazebo and and a 4,400-square-foot pocket park, also located in the center. In addition, there will be two smaller “tot lots,” with sturdy playground equipment for children.
The parcel was previously an empty lot. Earlier this year, the Boise City Council approved the developer’s request for zone changes, general commercial for the business lot and multifamily residential for the apartment complex.
Plans for the three three-story buildings estimate costs at $162,500 per building. Plans for the smaller buildings have not yet been submitted.
A call and emails to the Biltmore Co. were not returned.
Fate of 2nd complex nearby unclear
Just west of the Biltmore property, Bach Homes of Draper, Utah, submitted plans in 2015 for a 254-unit apartment complex near the northeast corner of Fairview and Cloverdale. The complex, to be called the Village East Apartments, was never built and it’s unclear whether the company still plans to develop the site. A call to the company was not returned.
Central Assembly Christian Life Center operated at that location from 1973 to 2014. The campus also included the Maranatha Christian School. Both are now known as CityHope and are located at 8650 W. Fairview.
