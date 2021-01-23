Faith: Sharing 5 must-have attributes to live a fulfilling life — for you and others

“How does someone make an impact at work and in their community?”

That was one of the questions a participant asked in my recent speaking engagements in Kenya, Africa. I had talked about the importance of knowing one’s strengths — not talents — that if applied consistently in any endeavor, can guarantee personal, spiritual and professional growth, as well as both tangible and intangible rewards.

Unforgiving Passion: We are talking about the kind of passion that gets into your very being. You go to bed and wake up focused on that one thing. The deep passion that is blind to one’s talents and availability of resources. It ignores reality. Ferdinand de Lesseps’ passion to connect the Mediterranean with Red Sea was not clouded by the fact that he was not an engineer or financier. Nor was he a person with influence. Without him the Suez Canal, the high seas passage that reduced travel time to the Far East by months, would have remained just a dream.

Uncompromising Discipline: Nothing bears intended results as well as constant efforts regardless of prevailing circumstances. The late Pope John Paul was known for a daily routine that started at 5:30 a.m., the time he woke up. It is said that by 6:15 a.m., he was in his private chapel meditating and praying, sometimes with more than 200 pages, each with numerous names of people and issues to be prayed for.

Uncommon Creativity: This is the kind of creativity where you use an existing resource in such a way that people wonder why they had never thought about it in the first place. You can recall the story in “Overcoming Buffaloes at Work & in Life” about the Denver Zoo taking 3 pounds of animal manure, putting it in a small container, calling it “ZOOP” and then charging us $10 for it! You can make a lot of progress if you start using what you already have creatively.

Unexpected Productivity: The results of your efforts lead to “Wow!” Kellen Moore, the former Boise State football quarterback and Dallas Cowboys’ current offensive coordinator, used to speak of an article he read when he played football in high school and was looking forward to opportunities to play in college. It was written by Mike Belotti, the former head coach of the University of Oregon, on the important physical attributes and skill abilities he looked for when recruiting quarterbacks. Kellen said he had none of the listed characteristics.

But Kellen’s focus and desire to play college football were not diminished by what he could not control. He could do nothing to change his height, a few inches short of what the coach considered ideal, and all the other attributes stipulated by Belotti. Moore focused on what he could control — being the best quarterback by using what he had. He became the winningest college QB in history.

Non-discriminating network: The point is, you never know who has the solution to your challenges. Again, treat everybody the way you would treat your multibillionaire maternal uncle, who has no heir, is about to die and whose riches you want. The person sitting next to you can enrich your life beyond your wildest dreams. Respect him or her, learn who they are, what his or her aspirations are, and how they got to where they are.

You must wake up looking forward to doing something without focusing on limited resources or conditions beyond your control. Have faith in God. Be determined to learn, explore and make efforts to get unexpected results. Remember, what you do for yourself can get you by. However, what you do for others is what gives you fulfillment.