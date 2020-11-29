Idaho faith column: Reach out for yourself, others to thrive during pandemic times

The lockdown as a result of COVID-19 has been an eye-opener for me. Before the pandemic started dictating our lives, dictating where we go, (or not, if it is closed), how we can socialize, and that we keep our mouths and noses covered, I had a life.

My life was one of constant interaction with people I knew and others I had never met. That’s the life of a motivational speaker who doubles as a fundraiser. I had deadlines that kept me motivated to wake up and get something done, like phone calls, writing to donors or composing inspirational columns for publications, arranging meetings or visiting people who were sick or had lost their loved ones. COVID-19 took all that, and more, away.

The first few weeks after the stay-home order came into effect were brutally punishing. It was the first time I spent days without looking at my desktop calendar (yes, I still like and use them), or had nothing to write on it. And whatever was on it didn’t matter. Groups I was to speak to or people I was to meet either canceled or postponed the engagement. What was postponed was later canceled.

Here I was with no planned activity for the day, week or month, for the first time in my adult life. That meant no inspiration to do anything. The absence of deadlines didn’t help either. Then I recalled some insights I had shared with people on how to thrive in uncertain times instead of languishing in self-pity.

1. Call people, family, friends and colleagues to check on how they are doing. I called more than 20 people the first day the idea resurfaced. It felt good.

2. Take time to reflect. Since I established Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope in 2010 to raise tuition funds for poor students in high school and university in Kenya, I had never had time to reflect about my own life. Their plight consumed thinking, emotion and energy. COVID-19 forced me to take time out, to reflect and reclaim my life, or some pieces of it.

3. Learn new things. I spent weeks working on a 1,000-piece puzzle. The thrill of such an accomplishment brought a new aspect of life to me — thanks to my daughter, who bought me the puzzle. She worried about her father, who is in the vulnerable age group, according to COVID-19 experts. We never had toys or puzzles in my youth. It’s never too late to enjoy your childhood.

4. Exercise. It can be a life saver. I wanted to do anything, each day, to convince myself that I had accomplished something. Thankfully I had made exercising part of my lifestyle since 2004, with highlights such as participation in the annual Race to Robie Creek and climbing Mt. Borah, Idaho’s highest peak. COVID-19 has given me time to walk, without thinking of deadlines or fear of missing a meeting, and in the process shed some extra physical blessing — aka extra body weight.

5. Do something for others. Over the years, I have said, “What you do for yourself can get you by — what you do for others is what will get you ahead; whether in your profession, spiritual pursuits or relationships. I have spent hours cleaning my garage and closet, with each item that I don’t need or use passed on to others. I have found another way of connecting with those who are sick or have lost their loved ones.

The silver lining of COVID-19, like any other bad experience, will be a waste if we don’t learn to be the best of ourselves and reach out to give others hope.