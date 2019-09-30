Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

They’re all so cute: Adopting a cat that’s right for you A boisterous household needs a confident cat. A quiet lifestyle will help shy cats blossom. Erika Parrish with Simply Cats, a cage-free no-kill shelter, gives advice on how to find the perfect cat for you to adopt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A boisterous household needs a confident cat. A quiet lifestyle will help shy cats blossom. Erika Parrish with Simply Cats, a cage-free no-kill shelter, gives advice on how to find the perfect cat for you to adopt.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Orca from Simply Cats

My name is Orca. I am a 6-year-old female, always dressed my best in my fancy tuxedo. Some may call me “fluffy,” others may say I’m “rotund,” but I’m not just a big-boned girl. I have a sweet disposition and am looking for my forever home.

When I got to Simply Cats, I weighed in at 18 and ½ pounds. I have a small-to-medium frame, so I’m definitely on the heavy side. The shelter diet has helped me start slimming down, but I’d much rather do it in a nice, cozy home with you. It is recommended that I be on a canned food diet to help me succeed at this. Because I’m feeling better about myself, I’m an excellent groomer. You’ll find me bathing often so I make a great first impression possible on my potential human(s). Sometimes I bathe right in front of the glass door to my room just so people know I’m extra clean & putting my best paw forward.

I’m a gorgeous gal, I can be playful when encouraged and love pets and scratches! Wouldn’t it be fun to watch me get healthier and more playful? I have so many amazing qualities and finding a forever friend in you is my goal. I’ll be in Room 13, preparing for my meet and greets. Don’t forget to tell me how pretty I am, compliments go a long way with me!

Orca the cat is available for adoption through Simply Cats. Simply Cats

Meet Scarlett from the Meridian Canine Rescue

My name is Scarlett, and I am 2 years old. My sister, Daisy, and I are new to the Rescue and we are looking for a home.

Now I may be a bigger dog, but I am very well behaved. Maybe I’m a little shy at first, but I warm up quick.

In my spare time I enjoy playing with other dogs and hanging out with kiddos. I am fully house and crate trained — like I said, I’m pretty amazing.

So, if you are looking for a perfect companion, then look no further. I’m your girl.