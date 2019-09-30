Treat your pet to See Spot Walk to benefit the Idaho Humane Society

So many happy tails at See Spot Walk See Spot Walk draws more than 3,000 dogs and their people each year. It is Idaho’s largest dog walk and one of the Idaho Humane Society’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See Spot Walk draws more than 3,000 dogs and their people each year. It is Idaho’s largest dog walk and one of the Idaho Humane Society’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Are you down for a day out with your best fur buddy and a couple of thousand other dogs and their humans?

It’s doggy overload at See Spot Walk on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.

The 27th annual fundraiser consists of a one-mile dog walk through the park, a 5k fun run, food, vendors and demonstrations.

The fun run begins at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Festivities wrap up around 1 p.m.

Got a talented pet?

Prove it at one of the contests for a chance to score Zamzows gift certificates.

Is your dog a peanut butter fiend? (Well, what dog isn’t?) The Sticky Licky Peanut Butter Challenge might be a good fit. First one to clean their spoon is the big dog!

Other contests include Dressed to the K-Nines (pet and owner dress up), Who’s Got “The Voice” (loudest bark wins), and a Canine Cake Walk (walk your dog around a circle and when the music stops the first dog to sit on command moves on).

Registration is $30 per person, $20 for youth, and $25 for teams. The prices include a T-shirt, dog bandanna, entry into the dog contests and more. For $55, a limited-edition hooded sweatshirt will be added to the deal, or you can purchase separately for $35.

Day-of registration is available but you’ll fight a longer entry line and be paying an additional $5.

Proceeds benefit the Idaho Humane Society, which “advocates for the welfare and responsible care of animals, protects them from neglect and cruelty, and promotes awareness and compassion.”

And participation without your dog is also welcomed.

For more information or to register in advance, go to idahohumanesociety.org/event/see-spot-walk-2019.