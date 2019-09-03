Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Sept. 2-Sept. 8)

What to do if you see a dog in a hot car California has a new law to help save dogs stuck in cars on hot days. These are the steps to follow if you need to rescue an animal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California has a new law to help save dogs stuck in cars on hot days. These are the steps to follow if you need to rescue an animal.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Marguerite from Simply Cats

My name is Marguerite, and I reside at Simply Cats in Room 12. I’m a beautiful girl with a few transitions already under my belt. If you add up all the time I’ve been at Simply Cats, that makes me the longest staying resident. I originally came in as a kitten but was not well enough to be adopted right away. I received medical attention, and my luck changed the first of the year in 2018 when I was adopted.

My favorite thing was enjoying lap time with my human. After what seems like not nearly long enough in a comfy home, my adopter had to move and the new home wouldn’t allow pets. He knew the best place for my second chance would be back at Simply Cats.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I’m easy-going and very low maintenance. I like playing with lasers and chasing small balls. Currently, heights is my preference, I get a good view from there. It also helps since I can be a little shy when it comes to new people. You can tell how comfortable I am by where I’m positioned in my room. If you give me time, I will come down to say hello and rub on your legs. I know when a new human comes into my life, I’ll show my affection again. I do love quiet time and when you gain my trust, I’m sure to use your lap for a resting place. I’m looking for my forever home and person.

Won’t you come and meet me to see if that person is you?

Marguerite the cat is available for adoption through Simply Cats.

Meet Casper from the Meridian Canine Rescue

Casper is looking for a new home! He is a really little dog in a really big dog’s body. And he needs hugs and cuddles and encouragement every single day, which we’re more than happy to provide.

We are not above babying 70+ pound dogs. Not even a little bit. Casper likes to wrap his arms around us for hugs, and we are more than willing to hold him like that for as long as he needs. Casper is full of love and good manners. He’s 2 years old, and even though he’s a big dude, he really likes to spend time with everything that is cushy, soft, small, and dainty.

He’s totally fine with cats. He enjoys calm, and respectful dogs, but should be the only dog in the home. He thinks kids are the bestest (even though he doesn’t totally understand that he’s bigger than some of them). He knows belly rubs are the best way to spend time with humans. He loves all the squeaky, squishy toys — and he also likes having his face squished.

If you can make room for a big baby in your life, come meet Casper at the Meridian Canine Rescue. He is still young and energetic, but he’s absolutely the best cuddle buddy you could ask for. You’ll want to snuggle up with him in bed every night for the rest of his life.