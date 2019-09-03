Yoga paired with pups to benefit Meridian Canine Rescue

Are you down, dog? Yoga and dogs at Meridian Canine Rescue Meridian Canine Rescue offers monthly yoga classes with adoptable dogs as a benefit for the rescue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meridian Canine Rescue offers monthly yoga classes with adoptable dogs as a benefit for the rescue.

So, I’m sure y’all have heard of “goat yoga,” where participants exercise and meditate in the presence of baby goats.

The goats aren’t just spectators though. It’s a totally interactive experience where a table top pose or a plank could encourage said goat to hop on your back. The gesture is not only flat-out adorable, but likely adds a little intensity to the workout. Win-win!

Now, swap out little hooves on your shoulders for wet nose kisses and happy tail wagging and you’ve got a yoga class with man’s best friend.

And to that I say, “sign me up!”

Meridian Canine Rescue offers a yoga class with rescue dogs on the first Saturday of each month at it’s facility at 501 E. Scenery Lane, Suite, 100, Meridian.

Adoptable dogs roam around the class, visiting attendees, giving out face licks of encouragement and performing a few stretches of their own (perhaps extended puppy pose).

The furry “assistants” welcome ear scratches and hugs, and in doing so if you happen to fall in love (how could you not), swing by the rescue the next day to speak with adoption counselors.

Not only is the class a fun way to showcase the dogs available for adoption, but it’s a fundraiser for the Meridian Canine Rescue, “a nonprofit, no kill canine rescue dedicated to giving homeless and owner surrendered dogs a second chance.”

Monthly classes are led by volunteer yoga instructors and limited to 12 participants.

If you are game to downward dog with a bunch of happy wiggle-butts, the next class is Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 6 p.m.

The cost is $20. Reserve your spot at meridianrescue.org/events. Bring your own mat, but please leave your own dogs at home.