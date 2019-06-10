Meet the Treasure Valley’s Pet of the Week (June 10-16)

Naughty or nice? Meet Scout, American shelter dog Meridian Canine Rescue takes in all kinds of dogs, including those with checkered pasts. But they give all dogs the benefit of the doubt and work tirelessly to place every dog in a home that fits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meridian Canine Rescue takes in all kinds of dogs, including those with checkered pasts. But they give all dogs the benefit of the doubt and work tirelessly to place every dog in a home that fits.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue and the Idaho Humane Society.

Here is this week’s featured pet from the Meridian Canine Rescue:

Everyone wave a paw for Edward!

This little man is as scruffy and handsome as they come. He’s about 5 years old, and he just arrived from California.

His previous shelter provided the following info:

“Edward was loitering at the local 7-11 and was finally apprehended by the authorities (aka Animal Control). Being on the run for several weeks, Edward welcomed the accommodations of the animal shelter. Aaaaah! A warm blanketed bed, tasty bowl of food, and a Kong toy slathered in creamy peanut butter. He may be safe and comfortable but ultimately wants to go back home or find a new home where he will be loved and cherished.” With his distinguished gray beard and appreciation for the finer things in life, Edward’s fugitive days are long behind him. If you’d like to make him part of your family, stop by the Meridian Canine Rescue for a meet-and-greet during our open hours. We don’t yet know how he feels about dogs, cats, or kids, but we’d be happy to introduce him to you.”